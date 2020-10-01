‘This is an interesting one’ – Sheffield United eyeing transfer swoop for EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are reportedly in talks with Huddersfield Town over the potential signing of Terence Kongolo according to Yorkshire Live.

Chris Wilder’s side were dealt a frustrating injury blow in recent weeks, with news that Jack O’Connell will be ruled out of action for some time.

The Blades are currently sat 19th in the Premier League table, and will be eager to pick up points at the earliest of opportunities after a slow start to this year’s campaign.

They have seemingly identified Kongolo as O’Connell’s replacement, with the Huddersfield Town defender’s days at the John Smith’s Stadium likely to be numbered.

The centre-back spent last year’s campaign on loan with Fulham, but injuries limited his game time with the Cottagers, as they went on to win promotion into the top-flight under the management of Scott Parker.

But would Kongolo be a good signing for the Blades this season in the Premier League?

We discuss….

George Harbey:

This is an interesting one.

Since moving to England, Kongolo has endured a tricky spell at Huddersfield. His performances in the Premier League weren’t the best, and he’s been unable to nail down a regular place in the team due to injury.

I worry whether he’d be able to get back to his best after a lengthy injury, but Chris Wilder is a manager who is known for getting the best out of players, so it could be a good move.

I can’t see Huddersfield standing in the way of a potential exit, either. They will want to get him off the wage bill as Carlos Corberan looks to continue to strengthen his squad before the transfer window closes.

The Blades need a centre-back after Jack O’Connell’s injury, so it could be a great addition.

Ned Holmes:

I think Kongolo could be a good signing for the Blades and I’d love to see how Wilder uses him in his three centre-back system.

There’s an awful lot to like about the 26-year-old but he’s no stranger to the odd blunder.

If he can iron those out of his game, you feel he could be a solid Premier League centre-back and I’d back the Sheffield United boss to help him do just that.

Having spent the second half of last season out on loan, Kongolo has been linked with leaving Huddersfield throughout the summer and doesn’t seem to be part of Carlos Corberan’s plans.

He’s not featured once under the Spanish coach and with that in mind, I have no doubt that the Terriers will be keen to cash in.

George Dagless:

He’s a good player, he’s just not had much luck with injuries.

I think there’s a case to make for him being a Premier League footballer once more but he needs to prove his fitness if he does get a move.

It’s big money we’re talking and though Huddersfield might like to keep him they’d surely be wiser to sell and use that money for further investment in the squad under Carlos Corberan.

Sheffield United are obviously willing to take a bit of a punt here on him showing his quality and I think Huddersfield would be wise to let him go.