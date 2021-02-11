Nottingham Forest
‘This is amazing’, ‘What a man’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as player footage from dressing room emerges
Nottingham Forest appear to have turned the corner under Chris Hughton, with the Reds recording back-to-back victories as they look to pull clear of the relegation zone.
One man who has had to watch on for those recent wins is Yuri Ribeiro, as he was suspended for the success at Coventry, and remained on the bench as the side beat Wycombe.
😎
Rate @Yuri_oribeiro’s style 👍👎 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/qMQaagpvj4
— Nottingham Forest FC 💙 (@NFFC) February 11, 2021
However, he has still been involved with the group, with the club sharing footage of the player going round to his teammates in the dressing room.
And, it’s fair to say his dress sense got a lot of people talking. The 24-year-old is wearing tight trousers, a jacket and sunglasses, with the players behind the camera giving Ribeiro a bit of grief for his look.
It also brought plenty of comments from the fans, who enjoyed the clip of the left-back.
Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…
