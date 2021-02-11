‘This is amazing’, ‘What a man’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as player footage from dressing room emerges

Nottingham Forest appear to have turned the corner under Chris Hughton, with the Reds recording back-to-back victories as they look to pull clear of the relegation zone.

One man who has had to watch on for those recent wins is Yuri Ribeiro, as he was suspended for the success at Coventry, and remained on the bench as the side beat Wycombe.

However, he has still been involved with the group, with the club sharing footage of the player going round to his teammates in the dressing room.

And, it’s fair to say his dress sense got a lot of people talking. The 24-year-old is wearing tight trousers, a jacket and sunglasses, with the players behind the camera giving Ribeiro a bit of grief for his look.

It also brought plenty of comments from the fans, who enjoyed the clip of the left-back.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Man deserves his spot back on that alone 😂 — FPL Forest (@NFFC_FPL) February 11, 2021

So much drip. Call him Piri piri, because this is some Portuguese sauce — Lou (@LouDC_) February 11, 2021

More of these types of clips please haha — Dylan (@DylanJackson02) February 11, 2021

This is amazing 😭😭 — Brayden (@xBraydenNFFC) February 11, 2021

Christ what a man — Alfie Abrey (@AbreyAlfie) February 11, 2021

My left back — flibs (@oliverflibs) February 11, 2021

Class — Grandadred28662866 (@Grandadred28661) February 11, 2021