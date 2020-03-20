‘This is amazing’, ‘Brilliant!’ – Loads of Bristol City fans are loving this favourite’s new training approach

Loads of Bristol City fans are loving Korey Smith’s latest update from his home as his isolated training continues.

Players have been asked to continue training from home to ensure that they are in as good a condition as possible when they do return and Robins’ favourite Smith has taken a different approach to that now.

Sharing a video on his Instagram account, Smith and his son Otis took to the garden for some boxing training, in what can only be described as incredibly adorable.

QUIZ: The Bristol City nationality quiz – Can you get 15 out of 15?

1 of 14 1, What nationality is goalkeeper Nikki Maenpaa? Danish Norweigan Swedish Finnish

Smith donned the pads and his son had the gloves, punching and ducking on dad’s command – Tyson Fury better watch out.

Prior to the league’s suspension last week, Bristol City sat in seventh place with just nine matches of the campaign now remaining and only one point behind sixth-placed Preston North End.

But for now fans appear to just be enjoying this incredibly wholesome footage…

alan_rat_ We need the smiles and you bought em ♥️👏♥️

andy_cleeves Go on lad 💛🖤👊🏻

rywharts What a little ledge 🙌🏽

chapperz03 Joshua got nothing on this young man😍🔥

dr.deanallen Brilliant! 😁 🥊

gyppsem In the wellies ♥️ I love this ♥️

melissadelafuente This is amazing! 🙌🏼

rosie_elkin @sonnieharding best thing I’ve seen this week .. 🥰🤣