‘This is amazing’, ‘Brightened up my day’ – Many Bournemouth fans react as former Cherries player returns to club

AFC Bournemouth are moving into a new era after appointing Scott Parker as their new head coach.

The 40-year-old has taken over from Jonathan Woodgate in the dugout at Dean Court from next season, with the former Real Madrid and England defender’s spell in charge coming to an end following play-off defeat to Brentford in May.

It felt like the worst-kept secret in the EFL that Parker was going to replace Woodgate in the last few weeks and it finally became a reality on Monday as the former Fulham man looks to guide the Cherries back to the top flight.

Parker will be titled as head coach and that’s because Bournemouth have a technical director at the club in Richard Hughes, who oversees the footballing matters whilst Parker focuses on the training pitch and matchdays.

25 questions about AFC Bournemouth legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 25 Did Steve Fletcher make over 700 appearances for the club? Yes No

Now Hughes has some extra help at his disposal as it has been revealed that long-serving former player Simon Francis has come back to the club as assistant first team technical director.

Francis, who spent eight years at the Cherries and played nearly 300 league games for the club, will assist Hughes and work closely with Parker to identify transfer targets – and fans are buzzing that he is back with the club as they hold him in very high regard.

Omfg wow this is amazing — InvictUs (@olliejamespaddy) June 30, 2021

Really good to have you back Franno….

Excellent appointment….🍒👀🍒@Academy_SFA #afcb — Steve Butler 🍒🇺🇬🇩🇰🍒 (@_steve_butler_) June 30, 2021

Great appointment! — marc citron (@marccit1962) June 30, 2021

This is a fantastic appointment. Franno, an absolute legend of this football club, will add so much value in this role! 👍🍒 — sandy (@afcbsandy) June 30, 2021

Never heard of this role before but if it’s filled by Franno then I’m happy https://t.co/uC4hBfLQAs — Ollie Lee (@OliLeeSJourno) June 30, 2021

Absolutely yes 100%. Best person to identify the right characters. https://t.co/kv5DoGXIK4 — Harry (@HarryfromTTP) June 30, 2021

Well this news brightened up my day ❤🖤 https://t.co/6ZSq2EWPid — 💬🍒sammi knell💡 (@SammiKnell) June 30, 2021

Good move. Important to have some continuity after all the changes https://t.co/nZKUy0MeGS — ChrisAFCB (@ChrisAFCB) June 30, 2021

Love it! He had a great year of punditry, but brilliant to see him back in the works🍒 https://t.co/XNewy1h9V5 — AFCB_Swainer🚨 (@AfcbSwainer) June 30, 2021