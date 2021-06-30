Do Not Sell My Personal Information
AFC Bournemouth

‘This is amazing’, ‘Brightened up my day’ – Many Bournemouth fans react as former Cherries player returns to club

Published

2 hours ago

on

AFC Bournemouth are moving into a new era after appointing Scott Parker as their new head coach.

The 40-year-old has taken over from Jonathan Woodgate in the dugout at Dean Court from next season, with the former Real Madrid and England defender’s spell in charge coming to an end following play-off defeat to Brentford in May.

It felt like the worst-kept secret in the EFL that Parker was going to replace Woodgate in the last few weeks and it finally became a reality on Monday as the former Fulham man looks to guide the Cherries back to the top flight.

Parker will be titled as head coach and that’s because Bournemouth have a technical director at the club in Richard Hughes, who oversees the footballing matters whilst Parker focuses on the training pitch and matchdays.

Now Hughes has some extra help at his disposal as it has been revealed that long-serving former player Simon Francis has come back to the club as assistant first team technical director.

Francis, who spent eight years at the Cherries and played nearly 300 league games for the club, will assist Hughes and work closely with Parker to identify transfer targets – and fans are buzzing that he is back with the club as they hold him in very high regard.


