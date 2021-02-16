‘This is absolutely the right approach’ – Norwich City make transfer stance clear amid Man Utd/Bayern interest: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City have put a price-tag of £30m-35m on the head of star defender Max Aarons as German giants Bayern Munich weigh up a transfer move, as per Sky Sports.

The right-back has been an integral cog in Daniel Farke’s side over the last few seasons and is emerging as one of England’s most promising young full-backs.

This impressive form has seen both Manchester United and Bayern Munich keep tabs on the player with the aforementioned duo sending scouts to extensively watch Aarons over the last few months.

So, is the £30m-35m valuation a fair stance from the Canaries?

The team here at FLW discuss….

Ben Wignall

It’s an extremely fair price for Aarons in a competitive market, and it’s unlikely that Bayern will be the only club bidding.

Aarons has proven himself to be one of the best young right-backs in England, and it’s a position that this country seemingly has so many talented options at.

Even though Norwich suffered Premier League relegation last season, you could still see how talented Aarons was and he’s continued his good form in the Championship this season – having him and Emi Buendia down that right-hand side is like a cheat code.

Bayern do already have a great right-back in Benjamin Pavard – a World Cup winner don’t forget – but there’s no reason why Aarons couldn’t go there and push to start, especially as we’ve seen Englishmen like Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho go and impress in Germany.

Chris Thorpe

I think it’s a completely fair price considering how young the player is etc.

In a normal market I would expect Aarons to command a significantly higher fee than the one quoted in this report but the pandemic has put a strain on things so I don’t believe many clubs could stump up say £50 million.

He’d be following in the footsteps of a few English players who have gone abroad to Germany in order to further their careers and for that reason I would like to think that he’d be really open to it.

Norwich are in the driving seat over his future once again and if they gain promotion back to the Premier League, I fully expect the asking price to increase.

Toby Wilding

I think this is absolutely the right approach for Norwich City to take with regards to that interest.

Bayern Munich – quite literally following their success in the Club World Cup last week – the biggest side on the planet right now, and clubs are going to know that as a result, they will have plenty of funds available with which to make signings.

As a result, you could certainly understand Norwich demanding a fee such as this for Aarons, given he is a key player for them, and they are going to want to get both a decent fee for him, and one that ensures they have funds available to source an adequate replacement, something which this sort of fee ought to do.

Indeed, it is also worth noting that with three-and-a-half years remaining on his contract at Carrow Road, the Canaries are in a strong position to negotiate any offers that come in for him, and are under no pressure to sell anytime soon, meaning you can understand them demanding a fee as big as this in that respect as well.