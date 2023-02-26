“This is a tough one” – Who will win the EFL Cup final between Man United and Newcastle? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Manchester United and Newcastle United will battle it out for the first major domestic trophy of the season at Wembley this afternoon.

Erik Ten Hag’s men will start as slight favourites after they continued their fine form with a win over Barcelona in the week but they know the Magpies will offer a real stern test, with the sides playing out a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford when they met earlier in the campaign.

The north-east outfit are looking to win a domestic trophy for the first time since 1955, whilst the Red Devils are hoping to end a six-year drought, which is significant given their history.

Therefore, there’s a lot riding on this one but who will win the final? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Ned Holmes

This is a tough one to predict.

Emotions are going to be running high at Wembley – it’s a cup final and one that both sets of fans will feel they’ve waited too long for.

The return of Bruno Guimaraes is massive for Newcastle United but they do seem to have lost some momentum recently and their goalkeeping situation is a major concern.

Man United’s victory on Thursday night was massive and though there might be some slightly weary legs, the experience of the likes of Casemiro and Rafael Varane could be massive.

While Newcastle have struggled to score of late, that’s certainly not been a problem for the Red Devils and they might edge the game after a scare – 2-1 to Man United for me.

Chris Gallagher

This is going to be close.

Newcastle’s record this season deserves to much respect this season and the fact they’ve lost just twice in the league shows they have something about them in terms of resilience and character as well as the obvious ability within the squad.

However, you would have to favour the Red Devils for this one as they have that extra bit of star quality in the final third, even if the in-form Marcus Rashford misses out.

Nick Pope’s absence is going to hurt a Newcastle side that have generally been on the right side of the margins this season, where he has made the difference on many occasions.

With that in mind, I’d go for a narrow 1-0 Man United victory, where extra-time may be required.