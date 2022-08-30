“This is a tough one to judge” – Chelsea hoping to beat Spurs and Crystal Palace to EFL transfer agreement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Chelsea are set to try and get one over on fellow Londoners Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace in the race to sign Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards.

That is according to Football Insider, who, over the weekend, reported that the Blues were readying an offer for the 19-year-old.

Their report states that Spurs have registered their interest in the centre-back, whilst Crystal Palace have seen a £4 million bid rejected.

With the above in mind, here, three of our FLW writers have offered their verdict on whether or not a move to Stamford Bridge would be a good career move for Edwards right now.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Ronnie Edwards is destined to play beyond Championship and League One level and as such, a move to Chelsea would be a fantastic one.

The only thing you’d question with it is the game time he is going to get at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are absolutely stacked in central defence and as such, he may even struggle to get a match even in the cup matches.

If a loan deal to the top half of the Championship could perhaps be worked out as part of the agreement then this shouldn’t put Edwards off, but if Chelsea plan to use him for their under-23’s, I think Edwards would be best served staying where he is, for now.

The 19-year-old showed last season that he is a class act and far beyond developmental football, so for me, this all comes down to one simple question – what are Chelsea’s plans for Edwards if he heads to Stamford Bridge?

Chris Gallagher

This is a tough one to judge.

On one hand, the chance to join a huge club like Chelsea, to train with some top class players and to work daily with the best facilities and top coaches is obviously going to appeal.

Yet, you can make a strong case to say that Edwards’ development will be best served by staying at Peterborough and continuing to get regular football.

So, it’s really down to the player and it will be interesting to see what choice he makes, but either way he is someone who you would expect to spend most of his career at a higher level.

Carla Devine

Ronnie Edwards is a young player with plenty of potential and it seems inevitable that the defender will be a Premier League player one day, potentially fairly soon so you can understand why there’s a number of top flight clubs looking to jump on him now.

However, I question whether this will be the best move for Edwards in the long term. He knows he will play pretty much every game for Peterborough in League One this season as he did in the Championship last year which keeps him progressing.

Furthermore, if he took the step back to the Championship or even a lower Premier League side you could imagine he’d get a decent amount of game time.

However, at Chelsea he could be seen as one for the future and so often we see player’s fall off the radar after making these moves.

As tempting as it may be, for me at just 19-years-old Edwards should be prioritising game time trusting that will get him to the top in no time.