“This is a tough one” – Huddersfield Town fan pundit debates Tino Anjorin decision Schofield will need to make ahead of Burnley

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With the new season quickly approaching, managers are now preparing to nail down their starting line-ups the opening games.

Danny Schofield has slightly less time with Huddersfield Town kicking off their season on Friday night against Burnley.

Following Carlos Corberan’s departure this summer, this game will be Schofield’s first opportunity to set up a side for a league game and fans may be wondering what their side will look like.

20-year-old Tino Anjorin is one man who will be in contention for a place in the team after joining on loan from Chelsea again this summer.

The attacking player joined the Terriers on loan in January although struggled to get a spot in the team suffering with injuries, meaning he made just eight appearances for the side.

However, Town opted to get him in again this summer and the youngster will be hoping he can have a bigger impact during 2022/23.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Huddersfield Town fan pundit Graeme Rayner whether he thinks Anjorin should be handed a start on Friday night and he said: “This is a tough one because actually the one area of the pitch where we’ve probably lost our best player in Lewis O’Brien in midfield, we now have some very serious options.

“I have heard that young Jack Rudoni, who we brought in also in the window on a permanent deal, has been blowing away people in training in terms of what they expected of him and he looks really ready.

“So I think that whichever one of those starts, unless they both start, it’ll be fantastic to see.

“But I hope, whether he starts this game or not, I genuinely hope we see him [Anjorin] given a run of games in the side because there were flashes in the eight games he played last season, there were flashes of real quality there.

“I just feel that we brought him in part way through the season last year and he was carrying an injury and also the team were doing pretty well when he arrived. So I think if we can get him into the team in the first couple of games this season and just give him a run in the side of four or five games and see what he can do because you know he looks like there’s a real quality player in there.

“But only Danny Schofield knows what Danny Schofield’s going to do so you know, none of us do yet because he’s a new proposition for us as fans to get used to so who knows?

“But whoever he starts I have faith they will do well.”

25 questions about Huddersfield Town’s most forgettable moments in their history – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 25 Which Huddersfield Town player scored the own goal in 2022’s Championship play-off semi-final? Pipa Tom Lees Naby Sarr Levi Colwill

The Verdict:

As Graeme says, the Terriers do have a number of good options in midfield going into the new season so you can’t quite call who will be getting the call up this Friday especially as we’re yet to see Schofield’s management style.

Anjorin is definitely a player worthy of getting increased game time this season and the chance to show what he can do because it seems there’s plenty of talent in there and he could be a really positive addition to the Huddersfield side.

However, the manager will want to get off to a good start this season especially against a newly relegated side so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the 20-year-old start Friday’s game on the bench and see his time in the team increase from there.