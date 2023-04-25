This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Coventry City stretched their unbeaten run to five games on Saturday as they claimed all three points against Reading.

Goals from Matt Godden and Gustavo Hamer helped the Sky Blues collect a 2-1 win, a victory that sees them climb up to fifth place in the Championship and on course for a play-off berth.

Mark Robins side have a home game against Birmingham City this weekend before travelling to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough on the final day of the campaign.

Robins will know that six points out of six will put them in very good stead of being in the play-offs come the 8th of May.

One player that has been crucial this season and crucial in the win over Reading was midfielder Gustavo Hamer.

Will Gustavo Hamer leave Coventry City this summer?

Hamer is a player who has been performing remarkably well in the Championship for a while now and will no doubt be catching the eye of potential suitors this summer.

The Sky Blues may face stiff competition to keep hold of their star midfielder, especially if they remain in the Championship.

Therefore, we asked FLW's Coventry City fan pundit Neil Littlewood if the club stays in the Championship could he see Gustavo Hamer leaving in the summer.

He told FLW: “This is a tough one because Gus is good enough to go and play in the top division. He’s sorted his discipline issues out, which I think what put sides of him.

“There were rumours that Brighton were looking last season to replace Bissouma, but they were worried about his disciplinary record, and then he gets two Reds by the end of September which kind of justifies that.

“I think he’s had two bookings since then, so he's really turned that around. He’s still got something's to work on, he’s terrible one-on-one I think he's missed four in the last five games, he should have more goals to his game, but he's a magician he's unbelievable.

“So he's capable of doing it, it's just weather the bids come in. I think if we lose Gyok then maybe he sticks around, I could see him possibly wanted to go but whether he does go or not is completely different matter.”

Should Gus Hamer leave Coventry?

Hamer has been a wonderful servant for Coventry in his three years at the club, and this season he has been yet again an important player for Robins’ side.

The 25-year-old is coming into the prime years of his football career and is likely to want to test himself in the Premier League. Therefore, if Coventry don’t go up to the Premier League this season, there could be interest in the midfielder.

However, as Neil says, there is a difference between the player wanting to go and it actually happening. Coventry will be expected bids for Viktor Gyokeres this summer, and it is unlikely that the club will allow him and Hamer to leave in the same window.