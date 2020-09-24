‘This is a tough one’ – Corberan faces potential Huddersfield Town transfer dilemma amid interest: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town midfielder Alex Pritchard is a man in demand if reports from TEAMTalk are to be believed, with Norwich City and Brentford weighing up a swoop for the 27-year-old.

The attacking midfielder has enjoyed a mixed spell at the John Smith’s Stadium and it’s being reported that the Terriers would demand around £6m for the player, should they sell him.

So, with this interest in mind, Corberan will be facing a decision on whether to take the potential cash and move on or keep him in the fold this season.

What should the Terriers do here? Should they they keep hold of him?

The team here at FLW debate and discuss….

Alfie Burns

Pritchard hasn’t been good for Huddersfield, truth be told.

If the rumoured £6m price-tag is met, I think Huddersfield should be snapping people’s hand off.

That’s not to say that Pritchard isn’t a good player, but he’s never consistently hit a good level for Huddersfield, with his injury record really concerning.

Corberan would probably prefer a midfielder with a little bit more dynamic in getting from box-to-box, so I don’t think he’d be totally gutted if Pritchard moved on.

As I’ve said, if the price is right, I can see this happening as Town look to raise funds to properly back their new boss.

Jacob Potter

He’s a player they need to keep at the club.

Pritchard has already shown that he can unlock opposition defences with relative ease at times, and his creativity will be key to supplying the likes of Karlan Grant with the service to score goals for the Terriers.

If they were to sell him, I’m not convinced that the club would be able to find a good-enough replacement for Pritchard as we head towards the end of the summer transfer window.

It would show a real lack of intent by Huddersfield this season if they were to cash-in on Pritchard, as he’s the type of player that Carlos Corberan should be looking at building his team around this season.

If he was sold, then I really would fear for their survival chances in the Championship this term.

Ned Holmes

This is a tough one but unless a really attractive offer comes in for Pritchard, I’d lean towards holding onto him.

Looking at Carlos Corberan’s squad, it still seems to me pretty short on quality and I think Pritchard is one of the players that brings that.

With Karlan Grant looking likely to leave and the Terriers suggesting there’s no financial reason they need to make sales, holding onto the midfielder seems the best bet for me.

He’s had his issues with injuries recently but we’ve seen how destructive he can be at this level and if Corberan can get him back to the sort of level he showed at times for Norwich or Brentford, he could be a key man.

That said, there is no guarantee he can reach that level again so if a good, attractive offer comes in, they should take it.