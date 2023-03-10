“This is a tough game” – Sheffield Utd v Luton score prediction issued by Sky Sports pundit

Two of the Championship’s top five meet this weekend when Sheffield United host Luton Town in second tier action.

Second-placed Sheffield United will be in fine spirits after an important win over Reading in midweek saw their gap over third-placed Middlesbrough extended back to seven points.

Luton, though, have no such gap over their play-off rivals, with the Hatters in fifth and right in the middle of the multiple sides trying to get themselves into the top six after 46 matches.

The Hatters have won two of their last three and have lost just one in their last five going into this one, though, so will certainly provide Sheffield United with a tricky test.

Perhaps that is why, then, Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton is predicting a share of the points at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon.

Indeed, in his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton wrote: “Sheffield United got a massive win in midweek at Reading.”

“It gave them that buffer again they need over the chasing pack because it was starting to look a little bit nervy.

Quiz: Are these 20 Sheffield United facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Sheffield United were founded in 1889 Real Fake

“This is a tough game because Luton are in a confident mood and looking to nail down their spot in the play-offs.

“Can they take anything from Bramall Lane? I’ll back them to grab a point. Prediction: 1-1.”

The Verdict

This is going to be a really exciting match on Saturday afternoon.

Sheffield United will go into this one hoping to find some consistency and back to back wins as they look to consolidate their place inside the top two.

Luton, though, know that any game they drop points, teams around them could capitalise, and so they have to be at it every single week from here until the end of the season.

It will be really interesting to see who comes out on top in this one.