‘This is a tough decision’ – Sheffield Wednesday player’s future at Hillsborough: The verdict

There is likely to be a re-structuring process at Sheffield Wednesday when the transfer window opens this summer, after what has been an underwhelming season for the Owls.

Garry Monk is under increasing pressure at Hillsborough after a poor run of form has seen any hopes of securing a play-off spot virtually impossible.

One player who could be involved in any re-structuring process this summer is striker Atdhe Nuhiu.

The Kosovan international has been at the Owls since 2013 and has become a cult hero amongst many Sheffield Wednesday fans, though has mostly been utilised as an impact sub of the bench.

Is it finally time for the Owls to offload him this summer?

Alfie Burns

This is a tough decision for Wednesday to make this summer.

As much as it is time for a rebuild at Hillsborough and Monk has, in many ways, started that, there’s a lot to like about Nuhiu.

He is never going to be good enough to win you promotion from the Championship alone, but he’s an awkward player and someone who offers a unique threat.

If there’s a reduction on his wages and an acceptance that it is going to be a squad role for the striker, it might be something Wednesday look to push through.

Ultimately, though, Monk needs better and if it is a case of Nuhiu or a fresh face coming in, he’s going to go for the latter.

George Dagless

I think so.

A lot of Sheffield Wednesday attackers have already left in Fletcher, Winnall and Forestieri but I think Nuhiu’s time should be up.

Ultimately, is he good enough to get them in the play-offs? I would say no and I think Monk is going to rip up the squad a fair bit in the summer.

They need to sweep out a lot of the old guard and start anew next season, and so I think the big man will be going.

He appears well liked amongst the players but it needs to come down to ability and I think the Owls need to aim for more.

Jacob Potter

I think they need to move him on.

He’s not been a bad player to call upon from the substitutes bench, but I still have my doubts as to whether he’s good enough to start regularly in the Championship.

Steven Fletcher kept him out of the starting XI for much of this year’s campaign, and with the Scotsman leaving in the summer, I think Wednesday should clear out the ‘deadwood’ as well whilst they’re at it.

Nuhiu unfortunately falls into this category, as he’s not shown a clinical eye in front of goal consistently for the Owls.

They’ve been extremely poor since the turn of the New Year, and need a fresh start ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Moving Nuhiu on in the summer would be the best move for both parties involved.