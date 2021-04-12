Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘This is a surprise’, ‘What on earth’ – Many Stoke City fans react to recent development

7 mins ago

Stoke City have today announced via Twitter that their assistant manager Billy McKinlay has left his role by mutual consent after 18 months in the position. 

The Scot leaves a Potters side that are currently sat in 12th place under Michael O’Neill, with their hopes of making the play-offs now over after an inconsistent run of form for the Stoke-on-Trent based outfit.

Having previously held roles at the likes of West Ham United, Watford and Fulham, the 51-year-old will now be seeking a new challenge after departing the Bet365 Stadium earlier today.

It is an announcement which has come ever so slightly out of the blue and has inevitably led to questions over who will replace McKinlay as O’Neill’s number two.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions from the Stoke City faithful on social media as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on this recent development.


