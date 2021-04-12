‘This is a surprise’, ‘What on earth’ – Many Stoke City fans react to recent development

Stoke City have today announced via Twitter that their assistant manager Billy McKinlay has left his role by mutual consent after 18 months in the position.

The Scot leaves a Potters side that are currently sat in 12th place under Michael O’Neill, with their hopes of making the play-offs now over after an inconsistent run of form for the Stoke-on-Trent based outfit.

Having previously held roles at the likes of West Ham United, Watford and Fulham, the 51-year-old will now be seeking a new challenge after departing the Bet365 Stadium earlier today.

It is an announcement which has come ever so slightly out of the blue and has inevitably led to questions over who will replace McKinlay as O’Neill’s number two.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions from the Stoke City faithful on social media as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on this recent development.

This is a surprise, thank you and All the best in the future Billy 🙌 — SpenceWright2406 (@Spence_Wright24) April 12, 2021

what’s all this about then? unless he’s going to manage somewhere — Josh (@joshryder_flint) April 12, 2021

Doesn’t look good, McKinlay and O’Neill were touted as the ideal partnership having worked together at NI. — Andy B (@awb1962) April 12, 2021

Thats a bit sudden, what’s gone on here then? — Ben Burgess (@burge125) April 12, 2021

What on earth has happened here 😮 — ollie long (@ollie_long93) April 12, 2021

Explanation please… — Lee (@prestonoob) April 12, 2021

All the best of luck Billy McKinlay — Eddie Millington (@Eddmillo) April 12, 2021

Wait what!?? — Shan (@shannxjones) April 12, 2021

I was not expecting that… — Dan Miles (@DanSCFCMiles14) April 12, 2021

All the best Billy — tom545 (@mackietom15) April 12, 2021

Oh dear — Zach (@Zach74905445) April 12, 2021