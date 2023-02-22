“This is a superb bit of business by Middlesbrough” – Boro confirm player deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Tommy Smith has extended his Middlesbrough stay by at least another two years, with him penning a new contract with the club.

Boro have been flying this season since Michael Carrick’s arrival and it is clear that Smith is a big part of the manager’s plans going forwards, with him proving a reliable, committed presence in the defence.

He could well return to the Premier League with Middlesbrough at the end of the season, too, given the way they are going, and that would be a fine reward for a season of hard graft.

As the news is digested, then, our writers take a look at whether it’s a good piece of business that Boro have done in getting Smith on fresh terms.

George Dagless

I think it makes a lot of sense.

Smith has been a regular in the side under Michael Carrick and so has therefore been a big part in the turnaround the club has had in terms of form and results since the manager’s arrival.

He’s a player that has great experience at this level and also of winning promotion and being in the Premier League, which could come in handy given the rate of knots Boro are travelling at at the moment.

Smith is a player that every manager would like to work with as you’re always going to get 100% and great leadership and it makes perfect sense as to why Boro have extended their association with him.

Josh Cole

This is a superb bit of business by Middlesbrough as Smith has produced a host of assured displays for the club since Michael Carrick’s arrival and thus definitely deserved a new deal.

Particularly impressive in Boro’s recent clashes with Watford, Millwall and Blackpool, the defender helped his side claim clean-sheets in all of these fixtures as he recorded WhoScored match ratings of 7.02, 7.19 and 7.02.

If Boro achieve promotion to the Premier League later this year, Smith will be confident in his ability to hit the ground running at this level.

During his time at Huddersfield Town, the defender gained some invaluable top-flight experience as he made 39 appearances in this division.

Billy Mulley

Playing regularly under Michael Carrick since the appointment of the former Manchester United midfielder, it is no surprise that Tommy Smith has penned down a new deal at Middlesbrough.

Not only has he provided consistency and dependability to the backline, he is also extremely intelligent and wingers struggle to cause him too many problems.

From how Carrick and other members of the Boro squad speak about him, he is a great character to have around the dressing room.

Should promotion to the Premier League be secured, it will be interesting to see how he gets on and whether regular football will be afforded to him.

Smith is certainly deserving of his new contract and this represents excellent business.

