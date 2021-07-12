‘This is a statement’, ‘Unreal’ – These Ipswich Town fans react as another transfer arrival confirmed

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Joe Pigott, with the striker agreeing a three-year contract at Portman Road.

Bringing in new attacking options had been a priority for Paul Cook after a tough end to the previous campaign where scoring goals was a major problem.

Therefore, the arrival of Pigott, who struck 20 times for AFC Wimbledon in League One last season, is seen as a major coup for the Tractor Boys.

The 27-year-old’s form had caught the eye following his displays for the Plough Lane outfit and with his deal expiring in the summer, an exit felt inevitable.

His move to Suffolk was confirmed by the Ipswich official site and it’s fair to say that it’s a transfer that the fans expect to work out as Cook’s men look to win promotion next season.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Pigott’s arrival from a section of the support on Twitter…

Superb signing that 👏 — Mark King (@Kingy1471) July 12, 2021

Anounce promotion already — cam wright (@camwright1405) July 12, 2021

That tastes like promotion — Tom Lowne (@LowneTom) July 12, 2021

This is a statement up the switch — ToM RILEY🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Itfctom672) July 12, 2021

What a signing!!! 🔵🍺🚜 — Away Days Beer Company (@AwayDaysBeer) July 12, 2021

Unreal signing — Jamie Hirons (@JamieHirons96) July 12, 2021

Get in 🙏👏❤️😍 — Glenn Vek (@GlennEKB) July 12, 2021