‘This is a smart move’ – Sheffield Wednesday eyeing transfer swoop for 27-year-old: The verdict

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to rebuild as much as possible this summer as Darren Moore prepares them for life in Sky Bet League One.

The Owls will be hitting the reset button and among the early reported targets, according to the Sheffield Star, is Doncaster defender Reece James with his contract up at the club this summer.

Would he be a good signing for the Owls, though? Some of our writers here at FLW discuss that now…

Toby Wilding

I could see this being a sensible signing for Sheffield Wednesday if they are able to pull it off.

Right now, Wednesday are short of options at left-back, an issue that could grow this summer with Matt Penney out of contract, amid recent links with a move away from Hillsborough.

As a result, that does seem to be a position that the Owls will need to strengthen in this summer, and James could be a decent option to fill that role, considering the experience and proven ability he already has at League One level, ahead of Wednesday’s drop into the third-tier next season

The fact he could be available on a free transfer with his Doncaster contract expiring could also be useful for Wednesday given the rather challenging financial situation they are working in at this moment in time, meaning it does seem as though this is a signing that could be well worth pursuing for the Owls.

Chris Thorpe

It seems like an easy link to make between player and club because James thrived under the stewardship of Darren Moore during the latter’s time at Doncaster Rovers.

He has been in some of the best form of his career this season and has followed up his defensive showings with seven goals from his position on the left.

The 27-year-old has also been used in a more advanced role at times by the Keepmoat club and could well slot in nicely to that position as part of Wednesday’s starting eleven if he moved to Hillsborough this summer.

Given his experience at League One level and the fact he is out of contract at the end of June, this deal would suit the Owls down to the ground by all accounts.

Jacob Potter

This is a smart move by Sheffield Wednesday.

They need a complete rebuild job at Hillsborough this summer, and it’s good to see them targeting players that have experience in League One.

If they can get their recruitment right this summer, then I’d expect them to win promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking.

James is a player that Darren Moore will know well, having previously worked together whilst he was in charge at Doncaster Rovers.

With James being out of contract in the summer as well, it’s a move that ticks all the boxes from a Sheffield Wednesday perspective.

This would be a shrewd addition to the Owls’ team ahead of the 2021/22 season.