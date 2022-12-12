“This is a really tricky one” – Derby County set for important transfer decision regarding Birmingham City loanee: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County have a big decision on their hands in the coming weeks when it comes to the future of Krystian Bielik.

Do they re-call the midfielder currently on loan at Birmingham City, or leave him be until the end of the season?

Rams boss Paul Warne has revealed that Bielik and himself have texted during the FIFA World Cup, but no decision has yet been made as to Derby’s decision on whether or not to re-call him in January.

With that said, below, some of our FLW writers have offered their verdict on whether or not the Rams should indeed re-call the Polish international.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This is a really tricky one.

But, If I have to go one way, I’d say that Derby County have to be selfish and therefore should re-call Krystian Bielik come January.

There is no doubting that his talents lay beyond the third tier, but with Derby having loaned him out so he could make the Polish World Cup squad, they should now get him back on board for their own efforts in the second half of the season.

A player of Bielik’s quality in the centre of the park in League One could be a significant improvement for the club, and ultimately, as much as they want Bielik to be happy, they have to think about their own best interests and ambitions for the season.

Derby would be a better side were Bielik in their XI and as such, I’d re-call the midfielder if I were the Rams.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Derby County players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 WAYNE ROONEY YES NO

Brett Worthington

Yes, Derby should be looking to recall Krystian Bielik in January.

A fit and on form Bielik is one of Derby’s best players at the club, and the midfielder showed his quality when playing for the Rams in the Championship.

So, if he returned to Pride Park with the club in League One, he would surely be a key player and someone who has too much quality for this division. He would also bring experience and versatility to Paul Warne’s side, a valuable asset that you don’t get in many players these days.

Having a recall option on Bielik could solve many of Derby’s midfield problems while also preventing the Rams from entering the January transfer market in search of another midfielder.

Bielik shouldn’t be playing in England’s third division, but if Derby have an option to bring him back to the club, then Warne and co. should seriously consider doing so, as adding that type of player to your team midway through the season could be the difference between getting promoted and not.

Sam Rourke

It’s a tough one but ultimately I’d say no.

Bielik is one of Derby County’s highest earners and if the Polish international is indeed recalled by the Rams in the new year, it could actually be detrimental to them in the January transfer window with finances tight at Pride Park.

The midfielder would certainly enhance Derby County’s offering in central midfield but you also have to question if Bielik himself will have the motivation to step down to the third tier to ply his trade, considering he’s been an ever-present figure in John Eustace’s Birmingham side.

If circumstances were slightly different I’d say it would be a no brainer for Warne to recall Bielik in January, but I don’t think it needs to be a priority.