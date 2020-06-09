‘This is a real tough one’ – The transfer decision facing Nottingham Forest this summer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest will be eager to hit the ground running as they prepare to get their Championship season back underway in less than a fortnight.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side travel to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday in their first game back after a three-month absence, as the Reds look to cement their place in the play-offs.

A top-six finish is well on the cards for Forest, who currently sit fifth in the Championship table, five points clear of seventh.

Regardless of whichever division Forest find themselves in next term, Lamouchi will be keen to reshape his squad and strengthen his group of players.

Due to current events, there is also a chance that the club looks to get rid of players, and one of those players could well be Joao Carvalho.

Carvalho – Forest’s club-record signing – has failed to make an impact under Lamouchi this season, making only nine starts in the Championship and scoring only twice.

The attacking midfielder cost over £13m last summer, but you feel that he is on borrowed time at the City Ground, with time running out for him to make an impact.

Here, the FLW team discuss whether they can see Forest cashing in this summer…

Sam Rourke

This is a real tough one.

Carvalho is a player that obtains excellent technical ability yet has not featured for Sabri Lamouchi’s Forest side as much as he’d have liked this season.

The attacking midfielder comes with a big price-tag after signing for Forest for £13.2m, but it’s questionable as to whether he has lived up to the hefty outlay that Forest have forked out.

I get the feeling with Carvalho has not seemed to have a frequent run of games in the starting eleven, and with that, he’s struggled to create any form of consistency which has affected his form.

You have to remember Carvalho is still only 23, and is likely to still be adapting to living and plying his trade in a completely different country – some players take longer to adapt to the rigours and demands of the Championship.

I’d be keeping him, but if a sizeable offer came in for the player, I could see Forest cutting ties and moving on.

Alfie Burns

Absolutely, it feels like the right time for Forest to be cutting ties with Carvalho, whose impact in the Championship just hasn’t been good enough.

We’ve seen passages of play where Carvalho has been excellent, but he’s not been consistent enough for a player brought into the Championship for so much money.

Lamouchi has set the side up in a way that doesn’t rely on a ‘natural’ playmaker in the central position, which lessens the need to retain Carvalho heading into the summer.

For me, you’re better off cashing in and recouping whatever money you can before spending money on a player that Lamouchi would rather have, giving the manager a proper chance to develop his own player.

Jacob Potter

It depends on which division Nottingham Forest are playing their football in next season.

Carvalho hasn’t had as much game time as I think he should have to be honest, as he’s already shown in the past that he can cut defences open with relative ease at times.

If Forest aren’t to win promotion back into the Premier League next season, then I think he’ll stick around one more year, and will be eager to prove himself to the City Ground faithful and Sabri Lamouchi.

If they were promoted, then I have serious doubts as to whether he’ll remain with the Reds, as you would imagine that Lamouchi will be keen to strengthen his squad, which would only push Carvalho further down the pecking order in his plans

George Harbey

I think this summer is the right time for Forest to cash in on Carvalho to be honest.

He’s had enough chances to make his mark in the first-team, but I think even the most honest of Forest supporters would tell you that they were expecting more of Carvalho when he first arrived at the City Ground.

In my view, he doesn’t suit Lamouchi’s style of play nor the Championship at all. He’s not consistent enough, however his Portuguese compatriot Tiago Silva has come in and hit the ground running and made a real impact.

If they stay in the Championship, you wonder where Forest will get the funds from to add players to their squad, and the sale of Carvalho could raise some huge money for the club.

They should cash in this summer.