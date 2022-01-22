‘This is a positive’, ‘Strong team on paper’ – Plenty of Reading fans react as team news for Huddersfield Town clash emerges

Reading have made three changes going into this afternoon’s clash with in-form side Huddersfield Town, with Lucas Joao making his first start since the middle of August as he comes in for Tom Dele-Bashiru.

Following their time at the African Cup of Nations with Ghana, Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom also start in place of inexperienced duo Ethan Bristow and Tyrell Ashcroft, with all three who were replaced taking their spots on the bench.

It looks set to be a system change for the Berkshire outfit with Joao and an out-of-sorts George Puscas starting together up top, with a 4-4-2 diamond potentially in the offing as a total of four central midfielders start together.

John Swift is likely to be the most advanced of the four as one of the second-tier side’s most influential players, recording eight goals and nine assists this term and will be hoping to show his quality today after going quiet in recent games.

Today’s hosts will be hoping to end their seven-match winless run, claiming just one point from a possible 12 in the second tier in 2022 thus far and looking as though they will drop into the relegation zone sooner rather than later based on their current form.

But looking less towards the future and more on the present, how have the Royals’ fans reacted to this afternoon’s lineup? Are they satisfied?

We take a look at a selection of their responses on Twitter.

genuinely not a bad team https://t.co/JnP2HK3sBS — max (@paxmerry) January 22, 2022

Right then, he’s done the team we all wanted to see…now we realise that these players aren’t actually very good. #readingfc https://t.co/AtgZLKzAml — Greg Double (@Dubstep1988) January 22, 2022

2 UPFRONT ??? He’s actually changed the tactics https://t.co/Ev7Ve14p97 — Benjamin 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@benjw05) January 22, 2022

Pauno's issue is that if we win, people will be just as unhappy we haven't been playing 2 up top 😂 but cannot complain about a defensive set up today, which is nice #readingfc https://t.co/op9tdvD6F6 — Matthew Williamson (@Photomattic) January 22, 2022

Two up front, strong team on paper. Still can’t see us winning. Prove me wrong #readingfc https://t.co/QIIzqIakkU — Reading Talk (@RoyalReading106) January 22, 2022

Liking the look of this. First time João and Puscas started up top together since Homes?#readingfc https://t.co/VKfwAk228l — Sean Mobsby (@SeanMobsby) January 22, 2022

Early signs but this is a positive https://t.co/XpbEn6b97u — Deano (@deanocx) January 22, 2022

There are 0 excuses with that team and actual first team players on the bench https://t.co/jr0rYxghuN — Harry (@hk3mp) January 22, 2022