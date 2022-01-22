Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘This is a positive’, ‘Strong team on paper’ – Plenty of Reading fans react as team news for Huddersfield Town clash emerges

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Reading have made three changes going into this afternoon’s clash with in-form side Huddersfield Town, with Lucas Joao making his first start since the middle of August as he comes in for Tom Dele-Bashiru.

Following their time at the African Cup of Nations with Ghana, Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom also start in place of inexperienced duo Ethan Bristow and Tyrell Ashcroft, with all three who were replaced taking their spots on the bench.

It looks set to be a system change for the Berkshire outfit with Joao and an out-of-sorts George Puscas starting together up top, with a 4-4-2 diamond potentially in the offing as a total of four central midfielders start together.

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Reading FC players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25

Has Nicky Shorey played in the Premier League?

John Swift is likely to be the most advanced of the four as one of the second-tier side’s most influential players, recording eight goals and nine assists this term and will be hoping to show his quality today after going quiet in recent games.

Today’s hosts will be hoping to end their seven-match winless run, claiming just one point from a possible 12 in the second tier in 2022 thus far and looking as though they will drop into the relegation zone sooner rather than later based on their current form.

But looking less towards the future and more on the present, how have the Royals’ fans reacted to this afternoon’s lineup? Are they satisfied?

We take a look at a selection of their responses on Twitter.


Related Topics:

A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘This is a positive’, ‘Strong team on paper’ – Plenty of Reading fans react as team news for Huddersfield Town clash emerges

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: