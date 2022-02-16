“This is a no-brainer” – Sunderland fan pundit issues verdict on Will Grigg’s future

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

His arrival at the Stadium of Light in January 2019 was one that was highly-anticipated and the subject of major attention, but Will Grigg’s time at Sunderland has just not worked out.

The Northern Ireland international dropped down a league that year to sign for the Black Cats from Wigan Athletic, with the Wearsiders seeking a proven third tier goalscorer to replace Josh Maja.

In a deal that ended up being ridiculed by many due to it being documented on a Netflix show regarding the club, Grigg cost Sunderland an initial £3 million which could have risen to £4 million based on add-ons.

Quiz: Can you name which club Sunderland signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Ron-Thorben Hoffmann? Bayer Leverkusen Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund Hoffenheim

Since that deal, Grigg could not find the form for the club that he did for the Latics, MK Dons and Walsall in League One, scoring just eight times in 61 appearances in all competitions in one full campaign and two half-seasons.

Grigg returned to MK Dons for the second half of last season and this past summer he joined Sunderland’s divisional rivals Rotherham United on loan, and despite not quite being his prolific old self with just six goals in 28 outings, the 30-year-old is wanted by the Millers on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

And despite his performances for the League One table-toppers this season, FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke, believes that Grigg’s time at the Stadium of Light is definitely up and that all parties should move on when his contract expires.

“I think this is a no-brainer – 99.9 per cent of Sunderland fans will agree with me on this that he has to just go,” Austwicke said.

“It’s time to get him off the books – he’s been with us for three years and in that time he’s scored eight goals for the club, cost us up to £4 million, we were led to believe that he was going to bring us promotion in that first season and it just hasn’t worked out at all.

“He doesn’t seem like he wants to play for the club – obviously he had a loan at MK Dons last season and is now on loan at Rotherham and I’m bewildered as to how he got a loan move to a team that are above us in the league.

“His time is up at Sunderland and I’d be very surprised to see him in our shirt again – it was never, ever going to work here.”

The Verdict

Everyone knows that Grigg hasn’t had the best of times on Wearside in the last few years, but he seems to be doing a job for Rotherham despite not really banging in the goals.

Paul Warne’s desire to bring him to the New York Stadium on a permanent basis just shows that he’s still got it at League One level – even if the goals aren’t exactly flowing.

But there’s no real point of a last chance for Grigg at the Stadium of Light, even with a new manager in Alex Neil, simply because he hasn’t shown anything in three years there for him to deserve one.

Grigg is probably already thinking towards the future with his contract expiring in the summer and it wouldn’t be a shock to see him pen a permanent deal with the Millers in July.