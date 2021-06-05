‘This is a no-brainer’ – Huddersfield Town enter race for 27-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Huddersfield Town have already started to get their transfer business underway and the Terriers have already confirmed the arrivals of a couple of players.

Carlos Corberan’s side will still have work to do elsewhere in the squad over the next few weeks to ensure that they are in the best place to make progress next season. The Terriers according to the latest report from Yorkshire Live are now interested in making a move for Oxford United defender Josh Ruffles.

It is believed that the left-back area is a position that Huddersfield are keen to strengthen this summer with them only set to have Harry Toffolo as their options in that position next term.

Ruffles’ current deal with Oxford is set to expire and it is being reported that talks between himself and the League One outfit have been stalling for a while now. That comes after he scored six goals and assisted six goals in the third tier last term.

With Huddersfield joining the race for Ruffles this summer, we asked our FLW writers whether they feel it would be a good signing or not for the Terriers…

Phil Spencer

In my opinion, this would be a great move for Huddersfield Town.

Josh Ruffels is a top-quality player in the EFL and after thriving with Oxford United it’s no surprise that he’s being linked with a move to the Championship.

At 27 years of age he’s a player who is approaching his prime years and that’s been shown by his numbers during the last campaign.

As well as being a strong defender, Ruffels is a player who will certainly contribute to the club’s offensive play with goals and assists being a regular feature of his game.

Given that he’s available on a free transfer I think that this is a no-brainer for the Terriers.

Toby Wilding

I do think that this could be a good signing for Huddersfield if they manage to get it done.

Ruffels is a player with plenty of experience at League One level over the past few years, and you do feel that now may be the time for him to make the step up to the Championship, which Huddersfield can now offer him.

Indeed, with Jaden Brown having been released by the Terriers at the end of this season, Huddersfield are now short on cover for Harry Toffolo in the left-back position, and Ruffels is someone who can supply that for them, particularly with his ability to offer an attacking outlet from deep as well.

Huddersfield have already shown promise in the free-agent market with the signings of the likes of Matty Pearson, Jordan Rhodes, Lee Nicholls and Ollie Turton this summer, and Ruffels would be one who would see them continue that form in the early stages of the market.

Jacob Potter

I like the sound of this potential deal from a Huddersfield Town point of view.

Ruffels has shown that he can perform to a high standard in League One, and you could say he’s probably earned a move to a Championship side this summer.

A move to Huddersfield could tempt him as well, as the Terriers need added depth at left-back heading towards the 2021/22 campaign, with Harry Toffolo being the only recognised senior option in that position.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Ruffels would be satisfied with a spot on the substitutes bench behind Toffolo in the pecking order though, and you couldn’t blame him if he was to pursue a move to Nottingham Forest instead, as they’re more likely to be able to offer him regular game time next season.