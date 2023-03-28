A suggested Ipswich Town chant for January signing Nathan Broadhead has got fans of the League One club talking.

The 24-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Wigan Athletic but was recalled by Everton in the winter window and then sold to Ipswich as Kieran McKenna looked to bolster his forward options.

Broadhead has made a strong start to life with the Tractor Boys - scoring four times and providing two assists in his first 11 League One games for the club.

Sheffield Wednesday's slip-up this weekend has left Ipswich just three points back from the automatic promotion places and if the Welshman can keep scoring, he could be central to their hopes of promotion.

Broadhead continued his recent run with a goal for Wales during the international break and it seems some Ipswich fans are keen to put plans in place for when he is back in blue.

One has suggested a new chant to the theme of I Just Can't Get Enough by Depeche Mode...

...and it has certainly got Ipswich fans talking.

Some love the idea...

And others aren't quite as impressed...