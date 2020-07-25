Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'This is a must', 'Get it done' – Many Reading fans react to update on Liverpool man

1 hour ago

Reading are reportedly making a final push to sign Liverpool’s Ovie Ejaria permanently, which has drawn an excited reaction from fans of the Championship club.

The 22-year-old has spent the last season and a half on loan at the Madejski Stadium and shown just what an exciting prospect he is in that time.

Ejaria grabbed three goals and five assists for the Royals this term and was one of the bright sparks in what has been a frustrating campaign.

Reading were understood to have agreed a deal with Liverpool to sign the playmaker permanently this summer but manager Mark Bowen suggested recently that due to financial issues, that move may not happen.

However, Berkshire Live’s Courtney Friday has reported that the Championship club are making a last-ditch effort to sign the 22-year-old permanently.

Ejaria has been at Anfield for six years and despite making eight senior appearances for the Reds, hasn’t featured since the 2016/17 campaign and has spent the last few years out on loan.

The 2019/20 campaign was, without doubt, the most impressive of his career in terms of production and it appears the Liverpool man is a popular figure among some Reading fans.

The latest update has drawn an interesting reaction from Royals supporters, with many hoping a deal will get done.

