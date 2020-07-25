‘This is a must’, ‘Get it done’ – Many Reading fans react to update on Liverpool man

Reading are reportedly making a final push to sign Liverpool’s Ovie Ejaria permanently, which has drawn an excited reaction from fans of the Championship club.

The 22-year-old has spent the last season and a half on loan at the Madejski Stadium and shown just what an exciting prospect he is in that time.

Ejaria grabbed three goals and five assists for the Royals this term and was one of the bright sparks in what has been a frustrating campaign.

Reading were understood to have agreed a deal with Liverpool to sign the playmaker permanently this summer but manager Mark Bowen suggested recently that due to financial issues, that move may not happen.

However, Berkshire Live’s Courtney Friday has reported that the Championship club are making a last-ditch effort to sign the 22-year-old permanently.

Ejaria has been at Anfield for six years and despite making eight senior appearances for the Reds, hasn’t featured since the 2016/17 campaign and has spent the last few years out on loan.

The 2019/20 campaign was, without doubt, the most impressive of his career in terms of production and it appears the Liverpool man is a popular figure among some Reading fans.

The latest update has drawn an interesting reaction from Royals supporters, with many hoping a deal will get done.

Read their reaction here:

Really hope this comes off,without Swift Ovie will have to step up and I’m certain he can do it,a fully fit and fully motivated Ejaria will rip the shit out of this league…. — Simon Povey95 (@SimonPovey4) July 24, 2020

A signing IMO that has to happen — JDM (@RFC_Smurf93) July 24, 2020

This is a must https://t.co/ruaIkvutFG — John Wick (@jbell_7) July 24, 2020

Yes he fell off towards end of the season but for me we should be doing everything to keep Ovie. When he was played centrally and not out wide he was one of our best players https://t.co/DiajshmuDm — Adam (@AdamTucker_) July 24, 2020