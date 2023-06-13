West Bromwich Albion have struggled for two years to fight their way back into the Premier League, and this summer they could pay the price for that.

The Baggies' parachute payments have ran out, they had to take a £20 million loan out last season from MSD Holdings to help with the running costs of club, CEO Ron Gourlay departed recently, owner Lai Guochuan is seemingly absent and their head coach Carlos Corberan is being linked with a return to Leeds.

And if West Brom fans thought some positive news was coming, then it could get even worse as it has been claimed over the weekend that two first-teamers could be cashed in on in the coming months.

West Brom set to listen to offers for key duo

According to a report in the Sunday People (June 11, page 61), West Brom will hear out bids for two of their regular performers from the 2022-23 season in Grady Diangana and Dara O'Shea.

Diangana was an expensive addition in 2020 from West Ham for an initial £12 million following a successful loan stint at the club, but his numbers in the past two years in the Championship haven't been much to shout home about with just six goals scored and four assists notched in 72 appearances.

O'Shea meanwhile had played in every single minute of all 37 Championship matches in 2022-23 until an injury curtailed his campaign after picking up a knee problem and captained the side under Carlos Corberan when Jake Livermore was out of favour.

Due to the club's financial situation though, offers will be considered for the pair as the club look to balance the books.

Should West Brom sell Grady Diangana and Dara O'Shea?

Former Baggies midfielder Carlton Palmer believes it will be a mistake if the club choose to cash in on both Diangana and O'Shea regardless of their shortage of cash currently.

"Once again, West Brom are set to sell two of their best players - Diangana and O'Shea this summer - supposedly to balance the books," Palmer said to Football League World.

"This will be disappointing for the fans to see - it just shows they're a selling club.

"Right before the new season you want fans to be optimistic and show that you've got a chance of promotion.

"I do believe this is a mistake - O'Shea is a product of the academy and he's now a fully-fledged international, whilst Diangana was brought from West Ham and helped the club to get promoted in 2020 and he was one of the stars.

"These players are young and if you do get promoted then they're only going to be worth more money, so you should be wanting to keep them."