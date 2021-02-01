‘This is a great move’ – Many Derby County fans react to emerging Deadline Day departure

Stevenage have completed the loan signing of Derby County forward Jahmal Hector-Ingram.

Hector-Ingram has had a taste of first-team football at Derby this season, making seven appearances in the Championship in total.

All seven of those appearances have come as substitute cameos, with a loan move now materialising for the 22-year-old.

League Two side Stevenage have swooped to sign the forward on a loan deal until the end of the season, as they look to steer clear of the relegation zone.

There was a chance for Hector-Ingram to join Carlisle earlier on in the season, but Phillip Cocu opted to keep hold of the player due to a lack of depth up top.

But with Lee Gregory arriving on loan from Stoke City this evening, the opportunity to go out and get some games has come about for Hector-Ingram.

