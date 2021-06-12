Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fulham

‘This is a good sign’, ‘Can’t leave’ – These Fulham fans react as big-money bid arrives for 26-y/o

Fulham have rejected a £16m offer from Dynamo Moscow for striker Aleksandar Mitrovic as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for the Cottagers over the years, however he endured a hugely frustrating season in the Premier League last time out, managing just three goals in 27 appearances as the Londoners were relegated.

As well as that, Mitrovic struggled to establish himself as a regular under Scott Parker, with Ivan Cavaleiro sometimes preferred.

Therefore, an exit has seemed on the cards, and reports have revealed that Dynamo Moscow have had a £16m offer turned down for the Serbian international.

It remains to be seen whether they will return with another offer for the target man, but it’s fair to say that many Fulham fans would want a bigger fee than the one offered by the Russians initially.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer update from Twitter…


