‘This is a good sign’, ‘Can’t leave’ – These Fulham fans react as big-money bid arrives for 26-y/o

Fulham have rejected a £16m offer from Dynamo Moscow for striker Aleksandar Mitrovic as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

As per @Isabellelatifa, Fulham have rejected a £16m bid from Dynamo Moscow for Aleksandar Mitrovic: #FFC https://t.co/KesdzEvSWT — Peter Rutzler (@peterrutzler) June 11, 2021

The 26-year-old has been a key player for the Cottagers over the years, however he endured a hugely frustrating season in the Premier League last time out, managing just three goals in 27 appearances as the Londoners were relegated.

As well as that, Mitrovic struggled to establish himself as a regular under Scott Parker, with Ivan Cavaleiro sometimes preferred.

Therefore, an exit has seemed on the cards, and reports have revealed that Dynamo Moscow have had a £16m offer turned down for the Serbian international.

It remains to be seen whether they will return with another offer for the target man, but it’s fair to say that many Fulham fans would want a bigger fee than the one offered by the Russians initially.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer update from Twitter…

He's going to leave — Adam Bright (@AdamBrightPhoto) June 11, 2021

Good thats a bad deal — bcooke_11_FFC (@Ben87403005) June 11, 2021

I should hope so — Nicholas Everett (@NMEverett01) June 11, 2021

He can’t leave — Sam Johnson (@SamJFFC) June 11, 2021

They don't want to buy our manager do they ?@FulhamFC https://t.co/OWslwO6jB6 — Robin Bextor (@RobinBextor) June 12, 2021

If this is right, this is a good sign. Not that it means he’ll still be there, but if the club do sell we might get some decent money. £16m more than id expect given last season. https://t.co/DfyTzdYm5S — Tristan Poturicic (@Serbiantennis77) June 12, 2021

Fulham working to keep Mitro if Parker is out maybe? Would seem logical! This could be a 1st for

Tony “the forbidden fruitcake” and co. #ffc https://t.co/M1d3X9oSEM — TheSmashingWhites (@smashingwhites) June 11, 2021