“This is a deal that would make sense” – West Brom in transfer chase for 28-year-old: The verdict

Derby County captain Tom Lawrence remains on West Bromwich Albion’s radar ahead of the summer and has been for some time, Football League World has exclusively revealed.

FLW understands that Norwich City and Brighton are also tracking the Wales international.

But would he be the right signing for Albion this summer as they look to build a squad to challenge for promotion in 2022/23?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Adam Jones

With Matt Phillips potentially leaving in the summer, this is a deal that would make sense.

Albion need a great shake-up and although I would have been sceptical about this signing before this season, Lawrence has shown his worth and has shown the hunger and desire that West Brom fans would want to see.

Also emerging as a real leader at Pride Park this season, he would not just be useful for his attacking qualities with his wide-ranging skillset likely to be an asset to any side in the Championship.

The Baggies have struggled going forward this season and with the wide man recording ten goals and five assists in 34 league appearances during 2021/22 so far, he’s exactly the sort of player they need.

Billy Mulley

I can certainly see the logic behind this one.

Whoever signs Tom Lawrence in the summer will be boosted as he is a special player who has so much ability.

He has shone during some dark periods for the Rams this season, and whilst he has been an excellent servant at Pride Park, he would be a cheat code in League One, should Derby suffer relegation.

Strangely enough, with the options they have on paper, West Brom have struggled for creativity this season, something that Lawrence brings in abundance.

A class act in possession, and showing his leadership capabilities throughout this campaign, Lawrence is someone who will bring more attacking drive to The Hawthorns.

It will be no surprise to see the interest continuing to grow for Lawrence as the summer nears, damaging their chances of securing a deal.

Toby Wilding

This does feel as though it could be a very useful signing for West Brom.

The Baggies have been badly lacking an attacking spark this season, whilst Lawrence has been excellent in making things happen in very difficult circumstances at Pride Park.

As a result, he is someone who could certainly provide a dangerous additional attacking outlet for West Brom, and it does seem as though he could cope with the weight of expectation of a promotion push at The Hawthorns, given the pressure he has had to deal with at Derby.

Since he is out of contract with the Rams in the summer, this will also be a deal that ought to suit West Brom financially, so it would make little sense if they did not try to secure Lawrence’s services this summer.