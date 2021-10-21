Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Coventry City

‘This is a brilliant surprise’, ‘Fantastic’ – These Coventry City fans react as player agreement confirmed

Published

6 mins ago

on

Coventry City have confirmed that Matty Godden has agreed a new deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2024.

The striker has been an important player for Mark Robins since he joined from Peterborough United, as he scored 14 times in the league as the Sky Blues won promotion to the Championship in 2020.

Whilst injuries have hindered Godden at times following Coventry’s return to the second tier, he has scored twice in six games this season to help the team to fourth in the table.

Therefore, with his deal running down, the Midlands outfit have moved to secure Godden’s long-term future, with the new contract for the 30-year-old having been announced this afternoon.

As you would expect, the update went down very well with the fans, who are pleased the popular forward has agreed to spend the next few years at the club.

Here we look at some of the reactions from Twitter…


