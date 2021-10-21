‘This is a brilliant surprise’, ‘Fantastic’ – These Coventry City fans react as player agreement confirmed

Coventry City have confirmed that Matty Godden has agreed a new deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2024.

📝 CONTRACT: We are delighted to announce that striker Matty Godden has agreed a new deal with the Sky Blues! #PUSB ➡ https://t.co/6Q91VLrS06 pic.twitter.com/35GBsi7G0b — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) October 21, 2021

The striker has been an important player for Mark Robins since he joined from Peterborough United, as he scored 14 times in the league as the Sky Blues won promotion to the Championship in 2020.

Whilst injuries have hindered Godden at times following Coventry’s return to the second tier, he has scored twice in six games this season to help the team to fourth in the table.

Therefore, with his deal running down, the Midlands outfit have moved to secure Godden’s long-term future, with the new contract for the 30-year-old having been announced this afternoon.

As you would expect, the update went down very well with the fans, who are pleased the popular forward has agreed to spend the next few years at the club.

Here we look at some of the reactions from Twitter…

Yes! He's shown he's Championship quality & played an important part in our progress this season #PUSB — Ian Heron (@theheronsays) October 21, 2021

Great to see. Now want Hamer and O’Hare next 😍 — Rory Davies (@RoryDaviesCCFC) October 21, 2021

Fantastic news 👏 — Mike P B 💙 (@MikeyPB) October 21, 2021

Now that is absolutely beautiful 🤩⚽️ https://t.co/g9JwvKVUif — Callum Moseley (@SkybluesZoneYT) October 21, 2021

Well this is a brilliant surprise for a Thursday afternoon🙌🏻 https://t.co/rJTq45pYoT — Laura Hartley (@LauraHartley03) October 21, 2021