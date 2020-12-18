‘This is a bit of strange one’ – Stoke City plotting transfer move for winger: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City are weighing up a move for Motherwell winger Sherwin Seedorf with a pre-contract agreement a possibility as January approaches, as per Football Insider.

The 22-year-old is wanted by Reading as well as the new year looms, with the player down the pecking order at the SPFL side at present.

Seedorf, who is the nephew of Clarence Seedorf, has only made two sub appearances since the start of August but is still being earmarked by the aforementioned Championship duo as a potential addition.

Seedorf was a part of the Wolves academy setup and enjoyed a decent stint there, where he scored three goals and provided six assists for their under-23 side in 17 appearances.

So, what do you make of this from a Potters perspective? Would Seedorf be a shrewd addition? Do they need him?

The team here at FLW take a look…

Ned Holmes

He could be an interesting addition long-term but I don’t think he should be top of their list.

The 22-year-old has hardly pulled up trees at Motherwell and there is no guarantee he will be able to cut it at Championship level.

That said, he’s shown glimpses that illustrate there is certainly talent there and with a bit of patience he could develop into a good plater.

Signing him on a pre-contract shouldn’t be too expensive, so if the deal is right then yes it’s one they should look to do.

Stoke’s January priority needs to be replacing Tyrese Campbell but getting this done as well could be smart.

Phil Spencer

This is a bit of strange one, to be honest.

Sherwin Seedorf is a player who, despite being 22 years of age, is yet to really show the sort of consistency that proves he can thrive in the English game.

Of course Stoke City will be hoping that the winger can fulfil his potential with the club, but with just five goal involvements in 37 for Motherwell it seems like a bit of a punt.

Michael O’Neill will be looking for players who can make an immediate impact in the Championship and there’s little to suggest that Seedorf will be able to do that.

That said if he’s joining on a free transfer there will be very little risk involved so he could prove me wrong, but I wouldn’t break the bank to sign him.

Alfie Burns

I can’t say I know loads about Seedorf, if I’m honest.

He has had a reasonably good spell with Motherwell looking at the statistics and given he was with Wolves when he was a bit younger, there’s got to be something there that might suggest he’s got a bit about him.

In terms of Stoke, you can see why they might fancy chasing a deal.

Seedorf is going to be cheap and, whilst he’s still reasonably young, they could be wrapping up his potential too.

It’s not the type of deal that’s going to get fans over excited, but there’s enough there to warrant the interest I’d say.