“This is a big test” – Carlton Palmer issues prediction ahead of West Brom v Watford

West Bromwich Albion host Watford this evening in aiming to pick up their first victory of the Championship season.

Steve Bruce’s men picked up an impressive 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough last time out, with new signings Jed Wallace and John Swift combining to take a point from The Riverside.

The jury is still out on the Baggies’ promotion credentials with Steve Bruce in the dugout, and the supporter base’s position on that debate could be made abundantly clear in this evening’s fixture.

Watford got themselves up and running with a 1-0 win over Sheffield United in their first competitive outing under Rob Edwards, and that should stand them in good stead to take on the ambitious Baggies under the lights at The Hawthorns.

With their start to the season set to impact Bruce’s credit in the bank with the home faithful, a positive performance at least feels like a minimum requirement heading into the encounter.

When asked if West Brom should be expecting a win on their home patch, Carlton Palmer said to Football League World: “I think Watford are expected to jump straight back to the Premier League, so it’s a difficult game for West Brom at home.

“A difficult start for Steve Bruce, Middlesbrough away and then Watford at home, but I thought they played very, very well in the second half against Middlesbrough, a lot of new faces getting to know each other and the way they want to play.

“This is a big test for them tonight, if you want to harbour ambitions of getting promoted you need to win your home games.

“Steve Bruce will be looking to be play-offs or better, so it’s a great test for them tonight, I would either say West Brom or the draw tonight, that’s what I think.”