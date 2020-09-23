‘This is a big statement’ – Aston Villa ready to hijack Liverpool’s deal for EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Aston Villa are reportedly prepared to hijack Liverpool’s €35 million (£32m) to €40 million (£36.7m) move for Watford’s Ismaila Sarr.

According to a report from France Football, the Anfield outfit have agreed a deal in that region with Watford and are now discussing personal terms.

It is understood, however, that Villa are ready to outbit Liverpool and will look to tempt Sarr with the offer of a place in the starting XI.

But would it be a good signing? And is it worth the money?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

It’s big money.

I think Sarr is a good player but time will tell whether he is worth that kind of cash.

He’s a player good enough to play in the Premier League but I think it’s hard to make a call on just how far he can go because he was in a Watford side that obviously struggled at times last season.

Villa obviously have big money available to them, too, so this is a big statement and I think he’d do well for them but I’d probably lean towards the fee being a little bit over what his valuation should be.

Jacob Potter

I like the sound of this potential deal.

Aston Villa are clearly keen to add to their attacking options before the transfer window reaches a conclusion, and I think Sarr is a player that would add something to their team going forward.

He’s still only 22, but has already shown that he can perform to a high standard in the top-flight, having caught the eye with some strong performances for Watford last term.

Villa will be able to offer Sarr much-needed game time as well, which will surely tempt him with a move to Dean Smith’s side ahead of Liverpool.

I can understand Villa’s thinking behind this deal, as you would imagine that Sarr will be tempted with a move back to the Premier League in the near future.

It would be a move that suits all parties involved if he moved to Villa Park.

Sam Rourke

It would be a real coup for the Villans, and would enhance their attacking outlets as they aim to enjoy a better season than last year.

They’ve already added Ollie Watkins and Bertrand Traore to their options in the final third and Sarr would add another real threat down the flank, with the winger able to offer electric pace and strong dribbling ability.

Watford are likely to demand a hefty sum and the ball is firmly in their court as he’s arguably their most prized asset as it stands.