“This is a big shame” – Stoke City fan pundit shares thoughts after 22-y/o secures Championship transfer move

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City have had a busy start to the transfer window as Michael O’Neill looks to reshape his squad ahead of the new season.

Whilst the focus for most fans is on the incomings, there have been departures too, one of which has seen Alfie Doughty seal a move to Luton Town.

There was a lot of excitement when the Potters won the race ahead of the likes of Rangers to land the left-sided player from Charlton, but things didn’t really go to plan for Doughty in Staffordshire.

Therefore, even though Stoke fan pundit Ben Rowley could understand why the club sanctioned this move, he does believe Doughty will find his feet at Kenilworth Road.

“I think this is a big shame really. I think he was a victim to a couple of things at Stoke, one being Josh Tymon’s form as he was playing excellently at left wing-back, so Alfie Doughty was never going to get in ahead of him.

“Doughty was injured as well of course, so he missed a fair bit of his time at Stoke, and then we didn’t play a system that suited him in terms of playing left wing.

“We play with two up front and not with a left winger, which is a shame because I think Doughty has got plenty of potential, I think he’ll do well at Luton, a pacey player who looked like he could produce a good ball into the box as well from the little that we have seen of him. It will be interesting to see how he does somewhere else.”

The verdict

This is a move that just hasn’t worked out as it felt like a real coup for Stoke when they won the race to sign Doughty.

As mentioned above, certain things just seemed to go against the player, with injuries and the formation not helping him settle in the team.

Ultimately, these things happen in football and with Tymon still around then it’s unlikely Doughty was going to feature much next season, so a move does make sense for all parties and it’s something the player needed to get his career back on track.

