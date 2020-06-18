‘This is a big blow for Bielsa’ – Leeds United player news emerges pre-Cardiff: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Pablo Hernandez has been ruled out of Leeds United’s trip to Cardiff City on Sunday with a minor injury.

Leeds haven’t leaned as heavily on the 35-year-old this season in their quest for promotion, but he’s still scored six goals and registered six assists.

His absence is undoubtedly a setback, but how much of a blow is it for Marcelo Bielsa?

Our writers discuss…

Sam Rourke

It’s a frustrating blow, there is no denying that.

However, the sounds coming out of the Leeds camp suggest that it is only a minor niggle, so he should be back for the remaining eight games after Cardiff.

Hernandez acts as the orchestrator for Leeds when he plays, his intelligence and ability to pick out passes and create chances for Bamford and co cannot be underestimated.

Whoever fills the Hernandez void on Sunday has a big job on their hands, and I expect Whites fans will be disappointed at the news.

The Spaniard has the ability to win a game on his own, and in what I expect to be a tight, cagey affair on Sunday, that sprinkle of magic from Hernandez could have made all the difference for Bielsa’s men.

I think they will cope with his absence, though, he’s definitely a big miss.

Ned Holmes

There’s no doubt this is a big blow for Bielsa.

Hernandez is an integral player for the Whites and I think they’re going to really miss his ability to unlock defences against the Bluebirds.

We know the way Neil Harris’ sides like to play and we know that Cardiff will look to be solid and physical, so losing arguably their most creative player is a real setback for the Whites.

It’s going to be really interesting to see how Bielsa looks to replace him and I’m excited by the prospect of Tyler Roberts getting a start.

Leeds will still feel like they have enough to overcome Cardiff but Hernandez’s absence definitely lessens the gap in quality between the two sides.

Quiz: The tricky 8-question Leeds United trivia quiz: Can you get 8/8?

1 of 8 What is Elland Road's current capacity? 37,690 37,790 37,890 37,990

Alfie Burns

Hernandez makes Leeds tick and, before the postponement, he was looking something like his very best. Naturally, he is a miss, but I’m confident that Leeds can come through their challenge at Cardiff without him.

Compared to 12 months ago, Leeds aren’t as reliant on Hernandez, with Jack Harrison and Helder Costa doing well to carry the creative burden alongside the 35-year-old.

In addition to that pair, Leeds have Tyler Roberts. He’s got the quality to step into the void left by Hernandez, as does Jamie Shackleton, who might not be creative, but offers bundles of energy.

Getting Hernandez right for the Fulham clash a week on Saturday is arguably more important and having the 35-year-old fresh to rip into that fixture will be a boost.

Leeds will be looking no further than Cardiff, though, and Bielsa will have a solution to this issue already.

George Harbey

This is news that Leeds United would not have been hoping to hear at all.

Hernandez is such an important player for Leeds and he has been so key in their fight for automatic promotion this season, so to be without him for what is going to be a tough trip to Cardiff is a blow.

Thankfully, thinking about how good Tyler Roberts was before the EFL campaign was brought to a halt, you would back him to come in and give Leeds that spark and threat going forward, and he’s looked really sharp in the footage we have seen of him in training.

It is so important that Leeds get off to a good start this weekend, so to be without Hernandez is a big blow for sure, and hopefully it isn’t the start of a series of injury problems for Leeds, who would have been pushed to their limits by Bielsa in recent weeks.

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Leeds discussion going on in the Vital Leeds Forum! Click here to get involved!