‘This is a big blow’, ‘A mess all round’ – These Swansea City fans react as Manchester United transfer decision revealed

Swansea City will have to do without Ethan Laird for the rest of the season with Manchester United deciding to recall the right wing-back from his spell in Wales.

Swansea set for a blow with #MUFC right-back Ethan Laird to be recalled. England U19 international next destination expected to be Bournemouth for second half of season #EFL #Swans #AFCB https://t.co/CfCexUxxOM — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) January 2, 2022

The 20-year-old joined the club in the summer window and he has had a fine individual campaign so far, impressing with his energy and quality down the flank.

However, surprisingly, it was reported that the Red Devils decided to trigger the recall clause that was part of the deal, with the player now set to join league leaders Bournemouth for the remainder of the season.

Given his importance to the team, this was not what Russell Martin needed, particularly as he was already planning for a busy window.

The fans were hugely frustrated by the decision as well, and some are annoyed that United have decided to do this considering Laird appeared to be enjoying his football and developing.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

This is a big blow, obviously. But it also shows why you cannot consistently rely on loans – and why we really need to move away from them. This can be a positive https://t.co/kyccUHp9GB — theo (@scfctheo) January 2, 2022

Even when we had Conor it was ridiculous. It’s sly by United. Can’t blame Bournemouth. It’s a mess all around. defence was a real issue before this. He was the one constant. — swansinfov2 (@swansinfov2) January 2, 2022

Was just saying how loans are not ideal when teams want to recall them! Permanent is what Martin would like I guess! Depending on financial circumstances! — chris porch🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #backtojack 🦢🦢 (@Bristol_jack79) January 2, 2022

A disappointing loss.

I wonder if our games being postponed in the last month has caused the Man U review. Bournemouth have played more in the last month…. — John Williams (@JohnWilliams004) January 2, 2022

He can leave. Not a jack. Never will be 😤 (singed: A Salty Swans Fan 😂) — Swansea City Fan (@SwansFanYJB) January 2, 2022

cheers stu, whole family's in tears — lars 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@LarsonEvans) January 2, 2022

Wow that's bad business by United. Surely playing regularly is better than the risk he won't in the same division? — timotron (@timosilk) January 2, 2022