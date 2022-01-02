Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘This is a big blow’, ‘A mess all round’ – These Swansea City fans react as Manchester United transfer decision revealed

Published

56 seconds ago

on

Swansea City will have to do without Ethan Laird for the rest of the season with Manchester United deciding to recall the right wing-back from his spell in Wales.

The 20-year-old joined the club in the summer window and he has had a fine individual campaign so far, impressing with his energy and quality down the flank.

However, surprisingly, it was reported that the Red Devils decided to trigger the recall clause that was part of the deal, with the player now set to join league leaders Bournemouth for the remainder of the season.

Given his importance to the team, this was not what Russell Martin needed, particularly as he was already planning for a busy window.

Do you think you’re a massive Swansea City fan? Try score 100% on this Swans quiz

1 of 28

What year were the club founded?

The fans were hugely frustrated by the decision as well, and some are annoyed that United have decided to do this considering Laird appeared to be enjoying his football and developing.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘This is a big blow’, ‘A mess all round’ – These Swansea City fans react as Manchester United transfer decision revealed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: