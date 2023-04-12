Pundit Carlton Palmer believes that Reading should not have sacked Paul Ince with just five games of the Championship season remaining.

Ince was dismissed on Tuesday with the club sitting 22nd in the Championship table, two points from safety following their six-point deduction.

His final game in charge was the late 2-1 defeat to Preston North End at Deepdale on Monday which extended the Royals' winless run to eight games, prompting the board into action.

The club have confirmed that Under-21 manager Noel Hunt, who scored 39 goals in 162 appearances for the club between 2008 and 2013, will take charge until the end of the season.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer the Royals should have stuck with Ince for the remainder of the season and believes the six-point deduction is mainly to blame for the club's predicament.

"Well I think this is a bad move by Reading, I really do," Palmer said.

"I think with five games to go, I think you stay with your manager.

"I know they're in a poor run of form recently and they've been winless in eight games, but they had recently got three draws.

"I think with five games to go to change the manager, the hierachy are hoping it will be like Crystal Palace where Roy Hodgson has come in and got two results and got them virtually to safety.

"I think that's what Reading are hoping for, but for me, the reason that they are in the bottom three now is because of the six-point deduction that they've had, which is nothing to do with Paul Ince.

"At the start of the season, he's had to do unbelievable things like Paul Daniels, pulling tricks out of the hat to give Reading a chance of retaining their status and that's what his job was this season.

"Regardless if Reading go down, Paul Ince will get the blame.

"I believe they should have stuck with Paul Ince, seen it through to the end of the season and then made a decision about his future at that point remembering that survival was their main option from the start of the season."

Were Reading right to sack Paul Ince?

Palmer is right that the six-point deduction has been incredibly damaging to the Royals, while having it imposed so late in the season is a huge psychological challenge for the players.

But relegation looked inevitable with Ince in charge and it is difficult to argue against the decision, although it should perhaps have been done much earlier.

Ince's tactics were questionable and his refusal to take responsibility in his post-match interviews and public criticism of his players was wearing increasingly thin.

While it is a gamble appointing Hunt for the remainder of the season, as a former player, he may have a galvanising effect on the club and the supporters which could give the Royals an improved chance of survival.