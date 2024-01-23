Highlights Middlesbrough currently holds a 1-0 advantage over Chelsea in the EFL Cup semi-final.

Fabrizio Ravanelli is a name synonymous with Middlesbrough's introductory period to life at the Riverside Stadium, and the Italian still holds a place for the Teessiders in his heart.

At present, the club finds itself in 11th place in the Championship table, but Michael Carrick and his side have the chance to make history and mark the 20th year since their last taste of a major trophy with a potential return to Wembley in the EFL Cup, should they hold out against Chelsea.

Fabrizio Ravanelli issues Chelsea vs Middlesbrough score prediction

Heading into the second leg at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, Boro currently hold a 1-0 advantage after local boy Hayden Hackney's 37th minute strike raised the roof at the Riverside.

Granted, Chelsea did miss some notable chances of their own, particularly three that fell in the direction of Cole Palmer, but aside from those instances, Aussie keeper Tom Glover and his back line did enough to frustrate Mauricio Pochettino's side.

The onus is unquestionably on the Argentine's side to turn the tie around, given the advantage of having the second leg played in West London, but Ravanelli believes the Reds will do just enough to return to Wembley.

"A 1-1 draw to put Middlesbrough into the final - definitely," Ravanelli claimed via Bitcoin Casinos.

"Me and my family will sit on the sofa on Tuesday night and watch the game in our Boro shirts to push the team into the final because it is on Italian television. This is 100 percent certain." The Italian continued.

"I want to support them at home as they try to create more history and make it to the final. This time they will win against Chelsea to go to the final. This will be great for the fans and also the chairman because Steve Gibson has sacrificed a lot for this team. He is fantastic."

Ravanelli hints at dream return to Middlesbrough

Adding further substance to his love for Steve Gibson, Ravanelli has claimed that it would be a dream scenario for him to return to the Riverside Stadium at some time in any capacity.

The striker who was capped 22 times by Italy between 1995 and 1999, joined Boro for an estimated £7m fee back in 1996, and went on to score 32 times in 50 overall appearances for the club, during a period which oversaw so many fortunes.

The 1996/97 season saw Middlesbrough reach the Coca-Cola Cup Final, which he scored in the first game of before Bryan Robson's side were defeated in a replay by Leicester City - a run which saw Ravanelli net nine times in eight appearances across the competition, before scoring another six in seven games before another final defeat - this time losing 2-0, ironically to Chelsea in the FA Cup Final.

Despite playing a significant part in the North East side's run to the two domestic showpiece events and scoring another 16 Premier League goals, the side were relegated by two points on the final day of the season, with a three-point penalty proving their undoing after failing to fulfill a fixture against Blackburn Rovers in December 1996.

Therefore, Ravanelli feels he has unfinished business with the club's loyal supporters after departing for Marseille for £5.35m in September 1997.

"I love Middlesbrough. It is my dream to one day come back and finish my job. My job is not finished there," he continued.

"After the relegation, I want to come back one day. I don’t know if it’s manager, ambassador, or if it is a responsibility with the young boys/academy, but I want one day to come back to a job in Middlesbrough. This is my dream.

He concluded: "If one day arrives where I get that one call from Steve Gibson, I think it is my dream. If he says ‘Fabrizio, come in to help me, for the team, for the club, for the organisation, about marketing.’ I don’t know but I am ready to help the chairman."

Can Middlesbrough overcome Chelsea?

It's an extremely difficult tie to call, particularly as in the build-up, Carrick is still uncertain on the availability of Isaiah Jones and Jonny Howson, who were both integral to that first-leg success two weeks ago.

If those two were to be absent, it would be a huge blow, but Middlesbrough must execute a similar game plan under even more intense pressure to perfection if they are to book a Wembley place.

If an aggregate success is pulled off, they will be the first second tier side to reach the final since 2012, when Malky Mackay's Cardiff City outfit were defeated 3-2 on penalties by Liverpool, who could book their own place in the final on Wednesday night should they overcome Fulham.

Either way, Ravanelli and the Middlesbrough fans will be daring to dream of such prospects.