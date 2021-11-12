This Ipswich Town man could be a left-field transfer option that Sunderland may wish to consider: Opinion

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood has been slowly frozen out at Portman Road by Paul Cook.

As per a recent report by the Ipswich Star, the experienced striker is currently training with the club’s under-23 side and has been transfer listed ahead of what looks set to be yet another hectic window for the Tractor Boys.

It represents a real fall from grace for Norwood, who was once one of the most talked about centre forward’s in the entire Football League after his 29 goals in 45 games for Tranmere Rovers put his name on the map as the Birkenhead side gained promotion to League One during the 2018/19.

Since being snapped up by Ipswich in the summer following that, the 31-year-old has largely struggled to hit the same levels of performance, scoring 22 goals in 66 games.

Nevertheless the frontman has still hit double figures in both of the full seasons that he now has under his belt in a blue shirt and would surely have plenty of suitors from elsewhere come the turn of the new year.

One club who could well consider a move for Norwood is Sunderland, with the Black Cats looking to strengthen their squad as they embark on yet another promotion push.

Quiz: Have any of these 30 ex-Sunderland players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Lee Cattermole Yes No

At present the Black Cats only have the likes of Ross Stewart and Nathan Broadhead available as their striking options, which suggests that another attacker could be on Lee Johnson’s wish list ahead of January.

Norwood is a player who would add physicality to the front line and is more than adept at playing as either a lone striker or in a front two.

Add to the fact that he is now close to entering the final six months of his contract at Portman Road and it is hard to see where Sunderland would find a cheaper player of his quality and position midway through the season.

Whether Ipswich would be open to selling or loaning a player to one of their promotion rivals remains to be seen, however the Black Cats and Johnson specifically would be silly not to at least test the water by making an approach.

Despite his various off field issues, Norwood still has a lot to offer at League One level and could be a real hit for a club that takes a punt on him in the new year.