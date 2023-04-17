West Brom kept their play-off hopes alive with an impressive comeback win against Stoke City on Saturday.

Jayson Molumby was the surprise matchwinner for the Baggies, scoring twice in the second half to secure what was a huge three points for the side.

More injury woe for West Brom

However, it wasn’t all good news for Albion, as they suffered yet another big injury, as Daryl Dike was stretchered off in the first half.

Boss Carlos Corberan has since revealed that the problem is with the Achilles of the USA international, and that could mean he is set for a very lengthy lay-off.

Whilst the target man has been inconsistent recently, he still has seven goals in the campaign, and is a threat due to his power in the final third.

So, to lose Dike at such a critical part of the campaign is a bitter blow, and it will mean Albion are short on numbers in attack, with the likes of Matt Phillips and Grady Diangana also out for the rest of the season.

Of course, Albion will still believe that promotion is a possibility, but it’s not going to be easy for them to force their way into the top six, particularly with the injury crisis that Corberan is having to deal with.

It’s also a massive blow for Dike personally, as he has had terrible luck on the injury front since arriving at The Hawthorns.

Therefore, there was plenty of ympathy for the striker following the update, although others were frustrated at another setback for the big-money addition…

