‘This has to be a joke’, ‘Clueless’ – Many Bristol City fans frustrated as new managerial candidate emerges

Bristol City caretaker boss Dean Holder has reportedly been interviewed and shortlisted for the full-time job, which has drawn a frustrated reaction from many Robins fans.

Lee Johnson was sacked by the South West club in early July with his assistant coach Holden installed as caretaker boss for the last few weeks of the 2019/20 campaign.

The Robins lost just once and won twice in five games under Holden – finishing the season in 12th.

It appears the 40-year-old has done enough to impress the club hierarchy, however, as the Bristol Post’s Gregor MacGregor has reported that he has been interviewed and shortlisted for the job.

It is understood that Holden joins Wigan manager Paul Cook and Chris Hughton in the final considerations with the Bs3 outfit close to making an appointment.

According to the Bristol Post, City see the former Bolton defender as a modern coach and one that could help some of their current squad develop into top players.

The report suggests that Holden is also well regarded at other clubs and has come close to getting his chance elsewhere in the past.

It doesn’t appear as if the Ashton Gate faithful are quite as convinced, however, and the news that Holden could be made the new Robins boss has drawn a frustrated response from fans of the club.

Read their reaction:

If holden gets the job I want a refund on my season ticket — Nick Stone (@Monkeh99) July 29, 2020

Dean Holden did a great job but this has to be a joke — Ethan (@BcfcKk) July 29, 2020

Holden doesn’t have my support! . LJ had more experience Holden doesn’t haven’t any.. I know he’s got to start somewhere but it’s very unusual a number 2 to be successful. This would be a backward step for me! — Joanna Baggs (@joannab2015) July 29, 2020

If the club said that Holden was on the shortlist, I suspect they are just being polite about an employee they don’t want to offend. Cannot be a serious contender. — Colin Bateman (@ColinExpress) July 29, 2020

Holden can not be considered, there was only a couple of good things he done, dropped cod and let them play with freedom instead of having your centre forwards playing wide or tracking back constantly — Shane O’Connor (@NichollsShane) July 29, 2020

How is appointing Holden moving the club forward? Was part of the old coaching set up that failed miserably. — Neil Sutton (@ncnsbcfc) July 29, 2020

He didn’t win his last 3 games Holden …. looked clueless at times in the last 3 tbf — pepper1234 (@kieran19962) July 29, 2020

If DEAN HOLDEN gets the job over Hughton and Paul Cook I’m actually done. — Sam Moores (@SMJourno) July 29, 2020