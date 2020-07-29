Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘This has to be a joke’, ‘Clueless’ – Many Bristol City fans frustrated as new managerial candidate emerges

Bristol City caretaker boss Dean Holder has reportedly been interviewed and shortlisted for the full-time job, which has drawn a frustrated reaction from many Robins fans. 

Lee Johnson was sacked by the South West club in early July with his assistant coach Holden installed as caretaker boss for the last few weeks of the 2019/20 campaign.

The Robins lost just once and won twice in five games under Holden – finishing the season in 12th.

It appears the 40-year-old has done enough to impress the club hierarchy, however, as the Bristol Post’s Gregor MacGregor has reported that he has been interviewed and shortlisted for the job.

It is understood that Holden joins Wigan manager Paul Cook and Chris Hughton in the final considerations with the Bs3 outfit close to making an appointment.

According to the Bristol Post, City see the former Bolton defender as a modern coach and one that could help some of their current squad develop into top players.

The report suggests that Holden is also well regarded at other clubs and has come close to getting his chance elsewhere in the past.

It doesn’t appear as if the Ashton Gate faithful are quite as convinced, however, and the news that Holden could be made the new Robins boss has drawn a frustrated response from fans of the club.

Read their reaction:


