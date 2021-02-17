Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'This has to be a good thing at the moment' – Many Watford fans react to club's update on player

Published

9 mins ago

on

Watford have confirmed that Troy Deeney will be ruled out for a “short period” of time to allow him to recover from a couple of niggles.

The Hornets captain has already missed 10 matches this season due to previous knee problems, and is now set to miss Watford’s upcoming games against Derby, Blackburn and Bournemouth.

Despite his restricted amount of appearances, Deeney is Watford’s joint-top goalscorer with seven goals, although six of which have been from the penalty spot – the exception being his strike in the win over Rotherham United back in early December.

Deeney’s last appearance came in the goalless draw at Coventry City earlier this month, although he missed Saturday’s thumping victory over Bristol City and then Tuesday’s win at Preston.

Watford would appear to be well-covered in Deeney’s absence – with Joao Pedro starting the last two games up front, whilst Xisco has both Andre Gray and January signing Philip Zinckernagel in reserve.

