“This has the hallmark of being a fantastic signing by Newcastle” – Toon leading Wolves and West Ham in EFL transfer race: The verdict

Newcastle United have emerged as frontrunners to sign Alex Scott from Bristol City in the summer transfer window, as per Football Insider.

The Magpies have been on a steep upward trajectory since Eddie Howe replaced Steve Bruce in the dugout on Tyneside and it would appear that they are not too far away from competing in Europe.

Scott is also on the radar of Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United and Crystal Palace but Newcastle seem to be in the strongest position to land the 19-year-old.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they believe that Scott would be a smart pick-up for the Toon…

Josh Cole

This has the hallmark of being a fantastic signing by Newcastle as Scott possesses a great deal of talent and may now be ready to make the step up in level.

A key player for Bristol City, the midfielder has managed to complete 2.3 tackles per game in the Championship while he also recording a pass success rate of 80.3%, as per WhoScored.

Whereas it may take Scott some time to adapt to life at St James’ Park, there is no reason why he cannot eventually go on to excel under the guidance of Eddie Howe.

Having managed to get best out of the likes of Joelinton, Sean Longstaff and Miguel Almiron during his time in charge of the club, Howe will be confident in his ability to help Scott maximise his potential.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It doesn’t come as a surprise really.

Newcastle have vast financial resources at their disposal following their takeover in the last couple of years and it’s only right that some of that will be spent on young up and coming talent.

In that sense, it’s definitely a good move for Newcastle to make for the long-term if they were to sign Alex Scott this summer.

How good it is for Alex Scott’s development, though, remains to be seen.

If he isn’t going to play many games at St, James’ Park right away, it may be better for him to make a move elsewhere.

Marcus Ally

Scott would be a smart signing for the vast majority of Premier League clubs.

As things stand, the sky is the limit as far as his potential is concerned and while the Magpies are not stacked for options in central midfield, though Scott has also shown his versatility in the last couple of seasons, they could be a sensible next step for him.

It remains unclear what the Magpies’ transfer policy is going to be in the coming seasons as they target European qualification and how Scott fits into that vision.

However, talking in February and looking at the current Newcastle squad, there is definitely room for Scott to be in and around the first team under Eddie Howe in the not too distant future.