‘This has Birmingham written all over it’ – Fresh candidate linked with Birmingham City: Is he ready? The verdict

Birmingham City’s search for Pep Clotet’s successor has yet to reach a conclusion, with a fresh name in the mix today.

According to Birmingham Live, Robbie Fowler is interested in holding talks with the Championship club on the back of departing Australian club Brisbane Roar.

The 45-year-old has no experience of managing in the Championship and serious questions whether he’s cut out for a tough gig at St Andrew’s.

Our writers discuss the link and whether Fowler is ready…

Jacob Potter

I’m really not sure this would be a wise move.

Birmingham haven’t been good enough this season, and they need a manager that has proven experience of managing in the Championship.

Fowler wasn’t exactly a world-beater in his last managerial spell in Australia with Brisbane Roar, and I would be surprised if Birmingham were targeting him as their next boss.

It would be too much of a risk to appoint someone like Fowler with no managerial experience in English football.

I’d be targeting someone like Chris Hughton if I was Birmingham, as they need stability at this moment in time.

Fowler wouldn’t present them with that, and there are definitely better options out there for the Blues.

George Harbey

I think this would be a risky move by Birmingham to appoint Fowler.

We have seen an inexperienced, up and coming coach in Pep Clotet do a fairly decent job in charge of Blues this season, keeping them up and steering them towards midtable without ever threatening the play-offs.

After a steady season, the club now need to appoint a manager who knows how to take a club to the next step, as ultimately, Blues fans will want to see their side be successful and climb up the table in seasons to come.

Fowler hasn’t been in the managerial business for long and his record, on paper, is not the greatest with Brisbane Road. The game is played on grass, of course, and experience doesn’t really mean a lot when you consider how Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard have adapted to management.

But I think that for where Blues are now, and where they want to get to, there are better options out there.

George Dagless

This has Birmingham written all over it.

Fowler might do a good job, let’s not write him off for a lack of experience, and in Australia he did a decent turn but Blues fans won’t be impressed.

The club made some noise about looking for a proven manager at this level that might have promotions on their CV – as leaked by the media – but such names haven’t exactly been forthcoming since an early flurry of activity.

There’s a strong belief amongst the fans that the owners just want a big name in charge of the club and that they hope he’ll do the job, rather than being a bit more careful with their selection process – this would underline that.

I hope Fowler does well if he gets it, though.