Highlights Ahead of Marti Cifuentes' first full season, QPR gearing up for the Championship.

Possible arrival of Frabotta could strengthen Hoops defense.

Fans hope to retain Clarke-Salter & reunite with Hayden, despite financial challenges.

Queens Park Rangers are gearing up for an exciting Championship campaign.

There is every reason for the QPR faithful to possess a quiet confidence going into this season. Their side had an undoubtedly poor 2023/24 campaign but Marti Cifuentes steadied the ship and guided them away from the drop zone and into an 18th-placed finish – finishing the campaign strong.

Cifuentes has received a lot of praise since arriving in England in October and has given the Hoops a lot to be excited about. It has been a busy summer so far, as the Spaniard looks to build a squad capable of competing among the best in the Championship.

A number of new faces have walked through the door in somewhat of an overhaul and there are likely to be more by the end of August. Each new signing builds more excitement for the Hoops as they will be confident of improving on their 18th-placed finish.

There is still roughly a month remaining of the transfer window, so Football League World looks at three scenarios that QPR fans will want to see happen before deadline day.

Gianluca Frabotta signs

QPR are closing in on a deal for Italian defender, Gianluca Frabotta, according to journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio. The report states that The Hoops have agreed a permanent transfer with Juventus for the player and he is set to sign a three-year deal in West London.

The 25-year-old has been on the books at Juventus since 2019 and has made 18 first-team appearances but has spent most of his time out on loan to various Italian clubs. He most recently spent the second half of last season on loan in Serie B with Cosenza where he hugely impressed and even chipped in with three goals in 15 appearances.

The Italian is predominantly a left-back but can also slot ina at centre-back, which could be key for Cifuentes this season, who will want strong options in defence.

As per Gianluca Di Marzio, QPR are waiting for the departure of Kenneth Paal to go through before they sign Frabotta and that is the only thing causing a delay.

Jake Clarke-Salter remains a QPR player

It was first reported by Football Insider on the 8th of July that Wolves were monitoring QPR's Jake Clarke-Salter after selling Max Kilman to West Ham earlier in the window.

Two days later, Football Insider then revealed that the West London club had demanded a fee of around £10 million in order for them to sell. Hoops fans will be crossing their fingers that a deal does not materialise though, as Clarke-Salter was instrumental under Cifuentes last season and was a big part of their Championship survival.

It took him a while to get going at Loftus Road, but he was one of the first names on the team sheet in the second half of last season.

Wolves continue to target Clarke-Salter, as revealed by Darren Witcoop, with QPR willing to sell for the right price. While a £10 million fee would be welcomed at Loftus Road, the dream scenario would be to keep a hold of the defender.

Isaac Hayden returns

Perhaps more unlikely than the previous two scenarios listed, but it certainly isn't off the cards for QPR to re-sign Isaac Hayden. The 29-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Loftus Road, having been frozen out of the Newcastle United squad, and he became a key part of Cifuentes' midfield.

QPR would reportedly love to sign Hayden permanently this summer, but according to the Northern Echo, his wages are a huge issue for the Hoops.

Isaac Hayden's 2023/24 Championship stats, as per Fotmob Stat Percentage Pass Accuracy 86.9 Dribble Success 85.7 Tackles Won 65.4 Aerial Duels Won 76.0

Newcastle will be hoping to offload the midfielder this summer as he has two years remaining on his contract and is clearly not wanted by Eddie Howe.

A move to QPR would be the perfect move for all parties and would leave Hoops fans in dreamland, but perhaps he is just slightly too expensive for the West London club.