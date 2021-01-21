‘This guy will be a QPR legend’ – Many QPR fans react to 26-year-old’s display v Cardiff

Queens Park Rangers kept up their perfect start to 2021 following a slender victory at Cardiff City on Wednesday.

Mark Warburton’s team had been on a nine-match winless run prior to beating Luton Town last Tuesday before the R’s made it consecutive Championship wins to move seven points clear of the bottom-three.

Chris Willock’s 71st-minute winner proved the difference in South Wales, but QPR owed plenty to the performance of their goalkeeper Seny Dieng to ensure they arrived back in London with the points.

Dieng has already attracted the attention in the Premier League – including Arsenal – in recent weeks, which is an incredible turnaround considering the goalkeeper wasn’t even first-choice at the beginning of the campaign.

The 26-year-old was in outstanding form in the Welsh capital, making an impressive double-stop in the opening period before denying Leandro Bacuna’s thunderous late free-kick to help record his second clean sheet on the bounce.

Dieng made no fewer than six saves in total, although QPR will be hoping his display here won’t enhance his chances of a move away from West London later this month.

Here’s how the Loftus Road faithful reacted on Twitter to Dieng’s showing against the Bluebirds:

This guy will be a QPR legend. And we should do everything and anything to keep hold of — ReeceQPR 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Boothreece92) January 20, 2021

Whatever we're paying him, double it, triple it. Just do whatever you can to keep him! — Zach Hampshire (@thismightbezach) January 20, 2021

Sadly for us he is destined for to top! Absolute superb keeper, best we've had for a while by a long shot! Well done seny — Mark Stokes (@Mas1882) January 20, 2021

Fantastic Performance potential to be a world class keeper 🙌 #Safehands 👐 — 67Chundas (@67Chundas) January 21, 2021

Quality tonight, kept the critics quiet 🤫 👏 — Forrest Maddock™ (@ForrestMaddock) January 20, 2021

He was next level today. Absolutely outstanding. — Zoe (@zoeparaskeva13) January 20, 2021

Absolutely out of this world 🤩 — Andrew Macaulay (@AndrewMac79) January 21, 2021

Seny was outstanding tonight 🔥👏🏼 — Gary Cobb (@cobbyqpr) January 20, 2021

Best in the league — Dean Hunter (@dean_hunter17) January 20, 2021

Get him tied down on bigger contract great goalkeeper. 👍👍 — kevin davis (@DKevinas) January 20, 2021