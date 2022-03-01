“This guy is the real deal” – Barnsley fan pundit urges club to seal fresh transfer agreement with 24-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Football League World’s Barnsley fan pundit Joe Beardsall thinks that the Tykes should do everything they can to secure Moroccan midfielder Amine Bassi on a permanent deal in the summer.

The struggling Yorkshire side were at the bottom of the Championship in late January when they secured loan moves for both Bassi and Watford man Domingos Quina for the rest of the 2021-22 season.

Both men have been influential in Barnsley’s resurgence, with Poya Asbaghi’s side picking up nine points out of their last possible 12, but it was Bassi who stole the show in the 3-2 victory over Middlesbrough at Oakwell on Saturday.

Quiz: Are these 19 Barnsley facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 Barnsley's highest home attendance is 50,255 True False

The Metz loanee assisted the first goal for Mads Andersen and notched two of his own in a man of the match performance, and Beardsall thinks that whatever division the club are in next season, Bassi has to be a priority in terms of tying him down long-term.

“Bassi, alongside Quina who also came in on loan in January, could well save Barnsley’s season,” Beardsall said.

“Those two have been the spark that Barnsley have needed all through the season, that little bit of quality to just help us get back to where we want to be, winning games again.

“Bassi in particular is an excellent and very intelligent footballer. He doesn’t look like much – he’s quite short and he looks like he’s going to get knocked off the ball easily, but my gosh he is not easy to knock off the ball at all.

“Against Middlesbrough for his second goal he’s against their centre half who is twice the size of him and he shrugged him off and put the ball through the goalkeeper’s legs and into the back of the net.

“This guy is the real deal, his passing is Premier League quality, a cracking assist for Mads Andersen in the game against Middlesbrough for the first goal, he is just so good and we need to get him signed.

“It’s got to be a priority to turn this loan deal into a permanent deal – Barnsley have got to do everything they can do in their power to get him on a permanent deal.”

The Verdict

He’s only been at Barnsley for a month but it’s clear to see that Bassi is really impressing fans already.

And when you single-handedly take a team apart like Middlesbrough it’s easy to see why supporters are clamouring for his permanent addition.

Bassi and Quina have added a new dimension to Asbaghi’s side going forward and if he’s not going to get chances at Metz then a full-time contract should be considered.

You get the feeling though that he could be putting himself in the shop window for other clubs and if Barnsley go down to League One they’d struggle to secure his signature.