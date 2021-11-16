‘This guy is something special’ – Many Charlton fans react to latest Johnnie Jackson message

Charlton Athletic caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson has urged supporters to fill The Valley ahead of Saturday’s clash with league leaders Plymouth Argyle, which has drawn an excited reaction from many fans of the south London club.

Jackson served as Nigel Adkins’ assistant manager and stepped up to replace him on an interim basis following his sacking last month.

Due to the impressive run of form Charlton have put together since he took charge, the 39-year-old is looking increasingly likely to get the job full time.

A result against high-flying Plymouth would certainly help his cause and Jackson took to Twitter yesterday to encourage supporters to get behind the team in south London on the weekend.

I know all about what can happen when The Valley is full. It's a real special place.

See you on Saturday! #FillTheValley #cafc pic.twitter.com/Juj1czFG7w — Johnnie Jackson (@johnnie_jackson) November 15, 2021

The interim Addicks boss knows better than most how much impact a rocking Valley can have on the home side, having been at the club as first a player and then a coach since 2010.

Jackson filled in as caretaker boss after Lee Bowyer’s exit but it seems as though the time is finally right for him to take the job full time and you feel we can expect an announcement soon.

He is a very popular figure among supporters of the south London club as the response to yesterday’s message shows.

Read their reaction here:

This guy is something special to be at the club as long as he has and go from captain to caretaker manager and change the form around is huge for him https://t.co/pFhZKdd1Bl — daniel (@cafc_daniel) November 15, 2021

Do it for this man for everything he's done for Charlton, it would mean the World to him to lead the team out to a packed stadium. #FillTheValley #cafc https://t.co/PBYqilOTIh — Martin Flynn (@addictedaddick) November 15, 2021