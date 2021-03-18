‘This guy is class’ – Many Norwich City fans react to 23-year-old’s midweek performance

Norwich City made it an impressive nine wins on the bounce in the Sky Bet Championship last night, defeating Nottingham Forest by two goals to nil at the City Ground.

The Canaries put another three points on the board and restored a 10-point lead at the top of the table, courtesy of goals from Teemu Pukki and Kieran Dowell.

They had to win without talisman Emiliano Buendia, too, with the winger absent due to the birth of his child.

But Kieran Dowell produced an excellent performance upon his return to the side as he replaced Buendia for the evening.

The winger came close with an effort after just three minutes, but shortly after Pukki opened the scoring, he doubled their lead with an excellent volley from just outside the area.

Dowell produced a terrific display and was a nuisance throughout, and here, we take a look at what Norwich fans made of his performance…

A must start for Saturday in place of Rupp with buendia available again — Mark Mitchell (@MarkMitch70) March 18, 2021

Let off the leash a bit without Buendia around #NCFC — Ｃａｎａｒｙ Ｍａｒｋ (@mark_woodroffe) March 18, 2021

Dowell much closer to like for like in terms of replacing Buendia on the right. Hernandez, Placheta or even Cantwell switching to the right previously just hasn’t worked. Looked seamless last night having Dowell & Cantwell drift in from wide #ncfc — Chris Meadows (@meds89) March 18, 2021

Great goal, could hardly tell Emi was missing today due to his great performance (although it’ll be nice to have Emi back and congrats to him and his wife) — Ben🔰 (@FarkeLifeNCFC) March 17, 2021

Rhythm is a dancer,

Kieran Dowell's the answer,

You can play him anywhere.. — Mark Jones (@GibJones1974) March 17, 2021

This guy is class, very excited to see him integrated into the starting 11 and see the levels he can get to, very exciting — Carris Isba (@CarrisIsba) March 17, 2021