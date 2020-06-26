Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Leeds United News

‘This guy bleeds Leeds’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react as key figure’s stance is revealed

Published

9 mins ago

on

Red Bull Leipzig have not yet made an approach for Victor Orta, with the Spaniard expected to remain at Leeds United ahead of next season and beyond.

The Independent have recently claimed that Leipzig are interested in luring Orta over to Germany to become their new technical director, following the departure of Paul Mitchell to AS Monaco.

But according to Leeds Live, Orta is said to be surprised by the news, and the Spaniard is not expected to depart Elland Road anytime soon, as Leeds gear up for a potential return to the Premier League.

Do these 11 celebrities support Leeds United?

1 of 11

Josh Warrington.

Orta has been in charge of overseeing Leeds’ transfer activity since Andrea Radrizzani took over in 2017, and he has since become a hugely important figure at Elland Road.

Orta was influential in bringing Marcelo Bielsa to Elland Road last season, and he has also helped bring reputable names such as Jean-Kevin Augustin and Kiko Casilla to the West Yorkshire club.

A few of Orta’s signings have been hit and miss, but there can be no denying that he is a vital figure in Leeds’ promotion jigsaw under Radrizzani’s regime.

Leeds fans have had their say on the news that Orta has reaffirmed his commitment to Leeds, as they look to get over the line in the race for automatic promotion this term.

Here, we take a look at Leeds fans’ reactions to this news…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘This guy bleeds Leeds’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react as key figure’s stance is revealed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: