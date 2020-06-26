‘This guy bleeds Leeds’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react as key figure’s stance is revealed

Red Bull Leipzig have not yet made an approach for Victor Orta, with the Spaniard expected to remain at Leeds United ahead of next season and beyond.

The Independent have recently claimed that Leipzig are interested in luring Orta over to Germany to become their new technical director, following the departure of Paul Mitchell to AS Monaco.

But according to Leeds Live, Orta is said to be surprised by the news, and the Spaniard is not expected to depart Elland Road anytime soon, as Leeds gear up for a potential return to the Premier League.

Do these 11 celebrities support Leeds United?

1 of 11 Josh Warrington. True False

Orta has been in charge of overseeing Leeds’ transfer activity since Andrea Radrizzani took over in 2017, and he has since become a hugely important figure at Elland Road.

Orta was influential in bringing Marcelo Bielsa to Elland Road last season, and he has also helped bring reputable names such as Jean-Kevin Augustin and Kiko Casilla to the West Yorkshire club.

A few of Orta’s signings have been hit and miss, but there can be no denying that he is a vital figure in Leeds’ promotion jigsaw under Radrizzani’s regime.

Leeds fans have had their say on the news that Orta has reaffirmed his commitment to Leeds, as they look to get over the line in the race for automatic promotion this term.

Here, we take a look at Leeds fans’ reactions to this news…

His signings have been more miss than hit — JB (@jacobs1410) June 25, 2020

With 8 games to go I'd expect VO to dismiss or ignore any of this. — paul warrick (LUFC) (@paulwarrick3) June 25, 2020

VO is now Leeds ‘through and through’ and forms part of a strong nanagement team… those of you wanting him gone just don’t get it, we are in a great place as a club now and VO has to be credited for playing his part! #lufc MOT — Andy Cockayne (@AndyCockayne) June 25, 2020

Orta haters forget how far we've come from scouting network that was effectively someone asking about at the pub for suggestions — James Gill (@jgill1986) June 25, 2020

VO is a huge part of our rebuild and success. Of course not every player gels, the ratio for fails is around 40% in the business. This guy bleeds Leeds now and it's our good fortune he's here. The work he puts in is incredible at all levels — Bielsa's Cheese Wedge Ultras (@Allcheese1) June 25, 2020

I like VO, him, AR and AK are part of a good management team with best interests at heart. Instead of the cronies that milked the club and asked fans for player suggestions. While ever everyone is pulling in the same direction I don’t mind a few honest mistakes along the way — Alex Swinden (@AlexSwinden) June 25, 2020

Get rid.. — Neil Megson (@NeilMegson) June 25, 2020

If we get Promoted I expect him to stay — Aaron Taylor (@AzzaLufc) June 25, 2020

Please don’t scare me — Aidan (@aidleo07) June 25, 2020

Having seen how upset Victor was at the end of last season, I don't think he'll be going anywhere. Unfinished business #MOT — Lynda Kershaw💙💛 (@lyndyloukershaw) June 26, 2020

Indifferent — Leo Akinfenwa (@DirtyLeedsLeo) June 25, 2020

Somewhat a divisive figure since arriving as we’ve had some bad signings, but in any part he played in bringing in Marcelo, then he’s alright in my book 💙💛 — ELeighLUFC (@e_lufc) June 25, 2020