“This group of players over the last couple of years have been battered” – John Eustace offers verdict on expectations at Birmingham City

After a poor season last year, Birmingham City appointed John Eustace over the summer in the hope that he could improve the squad to take them forward.

The Blues started the season in somewhat inconsistent form but having lost only one of their last four games and winning their previous two games, they now sit 12th in the league.

There is plenty of the season still to go but Birmingham will no doubt be pleased with their current league position given they were one of the favourites for relegation after last year.

As it stands, the Blues don’t currently look as though they will be fighting at the bottom end of the table.

However, boss Eustace doesn’t mind how people perceive his side and instead would prefer to do his talking on the pitch as he told Birmingham Live: “I am sure we are still favourites [for relegation]. I haven’t even looked at the table. I haven’t looked at anything.

“For me, if you are written off it gives everyone something to fight for.

“I have said from day one this group of players over the last couple of years have been battered. The results haven’t been good, the connection between everyone hasn’t been there so we have asked them the question How does this feel? Is it nice to be relegation favourites? Is it nice to be written off?

“No it’s not. It has galvanised the group, how we play, every training session. Training this week has been excellent, it’s been very competitive, the intensity has been very good because everyone has got a point to prove. We just keep going.

“I have said there are going to be a lot of tough days ahead, there is going to be some tough results but that’s the Championship.

“The most important thing is we stick together get through that together and see where it takes us.”

The Verdict:

Birmingham are doing well at the moment and defying expectations as they sit comfortably in the table currently.

However, you can understand why Eustace doesn’t mind what people think about his side and what expectations are put upon them because up until this point, it has served as motivation for the side to prove people wrong.

The Blues have had a tough number of years but it seems as though the tides could be starting to change under the management of Eustace and they will be hoping they’re not looking at the wrong end of the table as the season continues.