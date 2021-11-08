This Fulham ace would be better off staying on the white side of West London as Chelsea register their interest: Opinion

Chelsea are the latest club to have joined the ever increasing race for Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho, as per a recent report by Eurosport.

The attacking midfielder’s future at Craven Cottage is very much up in the air at the West London club, with contract negotiations having reached an impasse.

Carvalho’s current deal is now into the final 12 months and as January approaches, it is becoming increasingly likely that he will depart for pastures new.

A move to Stamford Bridge would certainly cause controversy with it only being just down the road, but in truth, who can blame the teenager for showing an interest in joining the reigning champions of Europe?

Of course they aren’t the only option that is likely to be on the table, with the likes of Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid having been mentioned as possible suitors in more recent times.

Furthermore the Blues don’t necessarily offer the youngster the best environment to develop, with there currently being a plethora of midfield options at Thomas Tuchel’s disposal right now.

More often than not a promising young player can move to the UEFA Champions League winners and end up on a continuous cycle of loans, with no end in sight in terms of bring offered a chance at first team level.

Having already been a regular at Craven Cottage with Fulham, Carvalho surely wouldn’t want to go down this route and could well be better served to stay with the Whites until at least the end of the current campaign.

Doing so would give him the game time he craves and in turn he could also attract even more clubs towards making a move for him once he reaches the end of his Fulham contract.

In short he has a very big decision to make at what is a very early stage of his career and the last thing he will want to do now is make a move that he lives to regret.

Chelsea presents a brilliant option on paper, but the grass isn’t always greener on the other side of West London.